SL Science Highlights New FDA Drug Master File for GDT Cell-Derived Exosomes, Expanding the Regulatory Foundation of its Platform

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Aug. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SL Science Holding Limited (“SL Science” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SLBT), a Taiwan-headquartered biomedical company specializing in innovative cellular and gene therapies, today highlighted the filing of a new Drug Master File (DMF) with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The DMF, filed under number 044612, covers exosomes derived from Gamma Delta T (GDT) cells. It was filed by JY BioMed Co., Ltd. (“JY BioMed”), the intellectual property holder of the GDT platform and SL Science’s licensor.

This filing marks a significant milestone, as it extends the FDA-filed manufacturing and quality documentation across two formats of the same core technology: the GDT cells themselves, and the cell-free exosomes those cells secrete. A DMF streamlines future regulatory processes by providing the FDA with confidential chemistry, manufacturing, and controls (CMC) data that can be referenced in subsequent applications. Because CMC requirements are frequently a major bottleneck in cell therapy development, having this documentation already on file is expected to significantly reduce the groundwork required for downstream programs.

The cell-free exosome format also addresses a critical delivery challenge in oncology. Published preclinical research demonstrates that GDT-derived exosomes carry proteins capable of both directly triggering tumor cell death and stimulating the host's own immune system. Furthermore, independent studies indicate these exosomes can work synergistically with radiotherapy and remain active in immunosuppressive tumor environments.

Crucially for SL Science's focus on brain cancer, this format offers a potential solution to a well-known biological barrier. As the Company’s leadership recently highlighted in peer-reviewed literature, the primary constraint in treating glioblastoma is successfully delivering therapies across the blood-brain barrier. Unlike larger cells, extracellular vesicles such as exosomes have been shown in independent studies to actively cross an intact blood-brain barrier, reaching the central nervous system through a receptor-mediated biological route.

“What accumulates around a platform matters as much as the platform itself,” said Mr. William Wang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of SL Science. “There is now manufacturing and quality documentation on file with the FDA for both the GDT cells and the exosomes those cells secrete - work no downstream program has to do again. And in brain cancer, where getting an effector to the tumor is the problem we ourselves have written about, a format that reaches the central nervous system by an active biological route is worth understanding properly.”

About SL Science Holding Limited

SL Science Holding Limited is a biomedical company specializing in developing innovative cellular and gene therapies. Established with a commitment to advancing regenerative medicine and cancer treatment, the Company hopes to utilize immune cell technologies to target cancer, thus potentially offering expansive medical applications for its products. With proprietary technologies such as Gamma Delta T cells targeting solid tumor indications including pancreatic and brain cancers, SL Science aims to create cellular therapies that we believe have the potential to revolutionize the cell therapy and immuno-oncology sector within the broader biopharmaceutical industry. For more information, please visit the Company's website at: https://www.slbtgroup.com/ and follow SLBT on X, LinkedIn, FB, IG and Threads.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws with respect to the business of SL Science. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections, and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. The Drug Master File described above was filed by JY BioMed and is not an approval of any product by the FDA; the FDA does not approve Drug Master Files. The scientific findings described above are drawn from published third-party research, are preclinical in nature, and do not establish the clinical safety or efficacy of any product. The Company's product candidates are preclinical and no product candidate has received regulatory approval. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially, including the ability to implement the Company's business plans and clinical trials; to obtain and maintain regulatory approvals and rights under its license arrangements; the potential for its products to reach commercialization; and the Company's need for additional capital. The Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

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