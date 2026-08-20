SK pharmteco to Attend CPHI, Showcasing Multimodal CDMO Capabilities and Global Manufacturing Infrastructure

Executive leadership and technical experts to highlight end-to-end small molecule and viral vectors solutions

SK pharmteco is Official Sponsor of the CPHI Sustainability Summit and the Sustainability Theater

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif., Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SK pharmteco, a global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), today announced its participation in CPHI Milan, taking place October 8–10 in Milano, Italy. Executive, commercial and technical leadership will be on-site at Booth 10A25 to highlight the company’s expanded global footprint, advanced technologies, and end-to-end development and manufacturing capabilities.

Additionally, as part of its commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable operations throughout the pharmaceutical supply chain, SK pharmteco is proud to serve as an official sponsor of the CPHI Sustainability Summit and the Sustainability Theater.

At CPHI Milan, SK pharmteco will demonstrate how its integrated global network spanning North America, Europe, and Asia supports client programs from early-stage clinical trials through full-scale commercialization. Key areas of focus will include:



Small Molecules & Advanced Intermediates: Development and manufacturing services for active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), regulatory starting materials, advanced intermediates, and high-potency APIs. Capabilities range from gram-scale development to multi-ton commercial production, supporting products from early development through established commercial supply.

Development and manufacturing services for active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), regulatory starting materials, advanced intermediates, and high-potency APIs. Capabilities range from gram-scale development to multi-ton commercial production, supporting products from early development through established commercial supply. Peptides: Development and manufacturing services for peptide therapeutics, adding a distinct modality alongside SK pharmteco’s small molecule capabilities. Services include process development, scale-up, clinical manufacturing, and commercial production, with an emphasis on robust processes, consistent quality, and dependable supply.

Development and manufacturing services for peptide therapeutics, adding a distinct modality alongside SK pharmteco’s small molecule capabilities. Services include process development, scale-up, clinical manufacturing, and commercial production, with an emphasis on robust processes, consistent quality, and dependable supply. Comprehensive Viral Vector Services: Supported by our SKyvec™ Viral Vector Platform developed to streamline process development, manufacturing, and scale-up across AAV, lentiviral, and adenoviral vectors. In addition, the company supports rare disease innovators at critical inflection points, from early process work and clinical manufacturing to scale-up planning and future supply readiness through its accessibility program.

Supported by our SKyvec™ Viral Vector Platform developed to streamline process development, manufacturing, and scale-up across AAV, lentiviral, and adenoviral vectors. In addition, the company supports rare disease innovators at critical inflection points, from early process work and clinical manufacturing to scale-up planning and future supply readiness through its accessibility program. Global Supply Chain Security: Resilient supply options designed to de-risk development and ensure an uninterrupted supply for global biopharmaceutical partners within all of our locations in the United States, Europe and Korea.

SK pharmteco’s Business Development and technical leadership teams will be available throughout the conference for one-on-one meetings to discuss custom development programs, capacity reservations, and technical consultations.

Location: Fiera Milano, Milan, Italy — Booth 10A25

Fiera Milano, Milan, Italy — To Schedule a Meeting: To reserve time with a member of our Business Development team or company executive, please use this link: CPHI Milan | SK pharmteco

About SK pharmteco

SK pharmteco is a global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) with production sites, research & development facilities, and analytical laboratories across the U.S., Europe, and South Korea. The company’s core capabilities center on small molecules, peptides, and viral vectors, providing the specialized expertise needed to bring complex therapies to market. Through these pillars, SK pharmteco supports biopharmaceutical partners of all sizes with comprehensive development and manufacturing solutions worldwide. SK pharmteco is a subsidiary of SK Inc. (KRX: 034730) (SK), the strategic investment company for SK Group, South Korea’s second-largest conglomerate.

Contact:

Keith Bowermaster, APR, CCMP

Communications Consultant

keith.bowermaster@skpt.com