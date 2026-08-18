SK pharmteco Marks Construction Progress with Ribbon Cutting for Two Advanced Manufacturing Facilities at Swords, Ireland Campus

Event highlights a significant expansion in small-molecule API commercial capacity and a new kilo-scale GMP facility dedicated to HPAPIs and ADC payloads

SK pharmteco Swords Ireland Expansion Ribbon Cutting SK pharmteco leaders, team members, and distinguished guests at the Swords, Ireland, campus ribbon-cutting ceremony, celebrating the official opening of two new advanced manufacturing facilities supporting commercial small molecules, HPAPIs, and ADC payloads.

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif., Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SK pharmteco recently hosted a formal ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the official opening of two major facility expansions at its manufacturing campus in Swords, Ireland. The event marks significant progress in scaling the site's capability to deliver both large-scale commercial small molecules and ultra-high-potency active pharmaceutical ingredients (HPAPIs).

Distinguished guests, including The Mayor of Fingal, Councillor Tony Murphy, and Counselor Sung-min Ko, Deputy Head of Mission at the Embassy of the Republic of Korea, joined company and site leaders and team members at the ceremony.



"Today marks an inspiring milestone for SK pharmteco and a testament to the remarkable dedication of our team here in Swords," said Joerg Ahlgrimm, Chief Executive Officer of SK pharmteco. "While we look forward to welcoming new and existing customers to these facilities in the coming months, today is about recognizing the vision, excellence, and hard work that brought these facilities from blueprint to reality."

Facility Highlights & Technical Capabilities



Multi-Purpose GMP Small-Molecule API Facility: Capacity Expansion: Adds ~26.5 m 3 of reactor capacity, including three 8,000 L glass-lined batch reactors with associated holding capacity and a 4.15 m2 Hastelloy agitated filter dryer. Operational Integration: Built directly into existing infrastructure to add production capacity in an established manufacturing environment. The facility also supports both future containment and capacity expansion.



Kilo-Scale GMP HPAPI & ADC Payload Facility: High-Potency Containment: Designed for ultra-high potency compounds with occupational exposure limits (OELs) as low as 10 ng/m 3 . Technical Specs: Supports batch sizes up to 0.5 - 1.5 kg and includes glass reactor capacity up to 30 L, rigid and flexible isolators, high-pressure chromatography, tray drying, and lyophilization. Seamless Development Flow: Located alongside the site's existing ultra-high potent lab and manufacturing facilities, the kilo-scale facility provides greater continuity as potent programs transition from clinical development into full GMP production.





“These two facilities will expand our capacity to safely handle HPAPIs and scale critical therapies from clinical development through global commercial supply,” said Declan Hannigan, Site Head & General Manager, Small Molecule Europe. “Inside these walls, our team manufactures hope. Somewhere around the world, a patient is receiving a life-changing treatment made possible by the precision and passion of our workforce.”

The Swords campus has a proud legacy spanning more than six decades of pharmaceutical manufacturing excellence. By expanding both bulk commercial infrastructure and high-containment kilo-scale suites on the same site, SK pharmteco offers pharmaceutical and biotech partners a complete, agile continuum for complex small molecules and targeted therapies.

About SK pharmteco

SK pharmteco is a global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) with production sites, research & development facilities, and analytical laboratories across the U.S., Europe, and South Korea. The company’s core capabilities center on small molecules, peptides, and viral vectors, providing the specialized expertise needed to bring complex therapies to market. Through these pillars, SK pharmteco supports biopharmaceutical partners of all sizes with comprehensive development and manufacturing solutions worldwide. SK pharmteco is a subsidiary of SK Inc. (KRX: 034730) (SK), the strategic investment company for SK Group, South Korea’s second-largest conglomerate.

Contact:

Keith Bowermaster, APR, CCMP

Communications Consultant

keith.bowermaster@skpt.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/de992b0a-f9e4-4ab5-9813-79b0f2ad8ef0