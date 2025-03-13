SK pharmteco Embarks on Journey to Achieve My Green Lab Certification, Solidifying Commitment to Sustainable Laboratory Practices

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#APImanufacturing--SK pharmteco, a global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), is taking a significant step in its sustainability journey by pursuing My Green Lab Certification, the gold standard for laboratory sustainability best practices worldwide. The company completed its baseline assessment in the fall of 2024 and aims to achieve its first level of certification by the summer of 2025, with a long-term goal of reaching the highest certification level by 2030.





Recognized by the United Nations Race to Zero campaign as a key measure of progress toward a zero-carbon future, My Green Lab Certification empowers scientists and support teams with actionable strategies to drive meaningful environmental change. With a proven track record, My Green Lab has supported more than 3,400 laboratories across diverse industries with a program that delivers tangible results, including reduced operating costs and resource conservation, while fostering a safe, healthy, and positive work environment supporting scientific excellence.

“The My Green Lab certification program is a vital component of SK pharmteco’s broader sustainability strategy, reinforcing our commitment to environmentally responsible operations,” said David Lowndes, SK pharmteco’s chief operating officer. “It complements our ongoing efforts to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2040, building on our 35% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, and underscores our dedication to achieving the highest standards in sustainable laboratory practices by 2030. Additionally, we see this not only as a certification, but as a path for our team members to use their expertise in creating a more sustainable workplace.”

SK pharmteco’s pursuit of My Green Lab Certification directly supports its three-pronged sustainability strategy: Responsible Manufacturing through optimized lab practices, Decarbonizing Operations with enhanced energy efficiency, and Championing Waste-Less Innovation via robust waste reduction initiatives. This program provides a crucial framework for integrating sustainability into our laboratory environments, reinforcing our broader environmental goals.

The certification process encourages lab members to adopt sustainable behaviors and practices, fostering a lasting culture of environmental responsibility. Achieving final certification depends on the time invested in implementing recommended changes post-assessment, with typical certification occurring within six to nine months of the baseline assessment.

My Green Lab Certification supplements ISO 14001 (Environmental Management System) by providing a framework to address environmental sustainability, specifically within laboratory environments, and engage scientists in improving the sustainability of their operations.

SK pharmteco’s pursuit of My Green Lab Certification demonstrates its ongoing commitment to integrating sustainable practices into every facet of its operations, contributing to a greener future for the industry.

SK pharmteco is a global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) with production sites, research & development facilities, and analytical laboratories across the U.S., Europe, and Korea. The company partners with biopharmaceutical companies of all sizes to manufacture Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) and intermediates, cell and gene therapy technologies, registered starting materials, and analytical services for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. SK pharmteco is a subsidiary of SK Inc. (KRX: 034730) (SK), the strategic investment company for SK Group, South Korea’s second-largest conglomerate.

