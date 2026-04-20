SK Life Science Labs to Present New Preclinical Data on Targeted Protein Degradation at AACR Annual Meeting 2026

Key Facts

Three posters accepted at AACR 2026 highlighting SK Life Science Labs' targeted protein degradation pipeline

highlighting SK Life Science Labs' targeted protein degradation pipeline Programs featured: selective p300 and PRMT5 degraders

selective and p300 degrader data demonstrate: Deep anti-tumor activity in CBP mutant cancers (synthetic lethality) Broad efficacy in p300-dependent cancers , including prostate cancer and multiple myeloma

demonstrate: PRMT5 degrader program shows: Rapid, potent, and selective degradation of PRMT5 Potential to overcome limitations of first- and second-generation PRMT5 inhibitors

shows: Approach: Leveraging the ubiquitin-proteasome system (UPS) to selectively eliminate oncogenic proteins

Leveraging the to selectively eliminate oncogenic proteins Presentation date: April 21, 2026 (poster sessions)

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SK Life Science Labs, a subsidiary of SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., a global biotech focused on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) and cancer, today announced the presentation of three posters at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2026, taking place April 17–22 in San Diego, California.

The presentations highlight SK Life Science Labs' continued progress in advancing targeted protein degradation approaches against key oncology targets, including p300 and PRMT5, with the potential to address unmet needs across multiple cancer types.

"Our latest findings further demonstrate the power of targeted protein degradation to selectively eliminate key cancer vulnerabilities with depth and precision that may not be achievable with traditional inhibition," said Ryan Kruger, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer at SK Life Science Labs. "We are particularly encouraged by the breadth of anti-tumor activity and improved safety profiles observed in our p300 and PRMT5 degrader programs, which underscore their potential to deliver meaningful therapeutic advances for patients."

Data to be presented include:

Selective p300 degraders in CBP mutant cancers , demonstrating deep anti-tumor activity with robust tumor regression across multiple preclinical models.

, demonstrating deep anti-tumor activity with robust tumor regression across multiple preclinical models. Selective p300 degraders in p300-dependent cancers , showing broad efficacy in prostate cancer and multiple myeloma models, with strong suppression of oncogenic transcriptional programs and improved tolerability versus dual inhibition approaches.

, showing broad efficacy in prostate cancer and multiple myeloma models, with strong suppression of oncogenic transcriptional programs and improved tolerability versus dual inhibition approaches. Next-generation PRMT5 activity modulation through rapid, potent, and selective degradation of PRMT5, enabling comprehensive suppression of its catalytic and non-catalytic functions and overcoming limitations associated with first- and second-generation inhibitors.

Poster Presentation Details (All times are PDT):

Session: PO.CH01.01 – Targeted Protein Degradation and Induced Proximity



Abstract 5178 / 28: Discovery and characterization of a selective p300 degrader reveals deep anti-tumor activity in CBP mutant cancers



Lead Author: Harshil D. Dhruv



Date/Time: April 21, 2026, 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM; Section 39

PO.CH01.01 – Targeted Protein Degradation and Induced Proximity Discovery and characterization of a selective p300 degrader reveals deep anti-tumor activity in CBP mutant cancers Harshil D. Dhruv April 21, 2026, 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM; Section 39 Session: PO.CH01.01 – Targeted Protein Degradation and Induced Proximity



Abstract 5179 / 29: Discovery and characterization of a selective p300 degrader reveals broad anti-tumor activity in p300-dependent cancers



Lead Author: Harshil D. Dhruv



Date/Time: April 21, 2026, 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM; Section 39

PO.CH01.01 – Targeted Protein Degradation and Induced Proximity Discovery and characterization of a selective p300 degrader reveals broad anti-tumor activity in p300-dependent cancers Harshil D. Dhruv April 21, 2026, 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM; Section 39 Session: PO.ET09.04 – Proximity-Induced Drug Discovery 2



Abstract 5790 / 17: Next-generation PRMT5 activity modulation through directed degradation



Lead Author: Jose C. Clemente



Date/Time: April 21, 2026, 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM; Section 15

For more information about SK Life Science Labs, visit www.sklslabs.com.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is SK Life Science Labs announcing at AACR 2026?



SK Life Science Labs is presenting three posters showcasing new preclinical data from its targeted protein degradation pipeline, including programs focused on p300 and PRMT5.

What are the key programs being highlighted?



The company is presenting data on selective p300 degraders in both CBP mutant and p300-dependent cancers, as well as PRMT5 degraders designed to achieve deeper and more durable target modulation.

Why is p300 an important target in cancer?



p300 is a transcriptional co-activator involved in regulating gene expression in multiple cancers. Selective degradation of p300 enables precise targeting of tumor-driving pathways, particularly in cancers with CBP mutations or p300 dependency.

What differentiates SK Life Science Labs' p300 degraders?



The company's p300 degraders are designed to be highly selective, avoiding degradation of the closely related CBP protein. This selectivity may enable strong anti-tumor activity while reducing hematologic toxicity seen with dual p300/CBP inhibition.

What is the significance of targeting PRMT5 through degradation?



PRMT5 is an epigenetic regulator implicated in multiple cancers. Targeted degradation has the potential to eliminate both catalytic and non-catalytic functions of PRMT5, potentially overcoming limitations of traditional inhibitors and enabling more complete target suppression.

What stage of development are these programs in?



The p300 degrader program is currently progressing through IND-enabling studies and the PRMT5 program data are in support of ongoing research efforts to advance it toward potential clinical development.

What is targeted protein degradation?



Targeted protein degradation is a therapeutic approach that harnesses the body's natural ubiquitin-proteasome system (UPS) to selectively identify and eliminate disease-causing proteins, including those that have historically been difficult to drug.

Where and when will the data be presented?



All three posters will be presented on April 21, 2026, during AACR Annual Meeting poster sessions in San Diego, California.

About SK Life Science Labs



SK Life Science Labs, with headquarters in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, is a U.S. subsidiary of SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., a pioneering South Korean company in drug development and commercialization. SK Life Science Labs (formerly Proteovant Therapeutics) exploits the ubiquitin-protease system (UPS) to discover and develop transformative medicines for the treatment of patients with life-altering diseases. Protein degradation harnesses the human body's innate cellular machinery by way of the UPS to identify and mark disease-causing proteins for destruction. This promising approach provides the opportunity to target proteins of interest, many of which were previously considered undruggable. SK Life Science Labs integrates its AI-enabled target ID platform, degrader drug-hunting expertise, and MOPED™ molecular glue screening platform to advance novel protein degraders. For more information, please visit www.sklslabs.com.

About SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.



SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. is part of SK Group, South Korea's second-largest conglomerate. SK Group is a collection of global industry-leading companies driving innovations in energy, advanced materials, biopharmaceuticals and digital business. Based in Seoul, SK Group invests in building sustainable businesses around the world with a shared commitment to reducing global greenhouse gas emissions. SK Group companies combined have $151 billion in global annual revenue and employ more than 100,000 people worldwide. SK Group is one of TIME's 100 Most Influential Companies of 2023. SK Inc., the parent company of SK Biopharmaceuticals, continues to enhance its portfolio value by executing long-term investments with a number of competitive subsidiaries in various business areas, including pharmaceuticals and life science, energy and chemicals, information and telecommunication, and semiconductors. In addition, SK Inc. is focused on reinforcing its growth foundations through profitable and practical management based on financial stability, while raising its enterprise value by investing in new future growth businesses. For more information about SK Inc., visit https://sk-inc.com/en/main/mainpage.aspx . For more information about SK Biopharmaceuticals, visit www.skbp.com/eng.

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