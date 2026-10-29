Sironax Announces Three Abstracts on SARM1 Inhibitor SIR2501 Selected for Presentation at Neuroscience 2026

Society for Neuroscience Annual Meeting, November 14-18, Washington, DC

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sironax, a global clinical-stage biotechnology company developing transformative therapies for neurodegenerative, inflammatory and immunologic, metabolic, and rare diseases, today announced the selection of three abstracts on its SARM1 Inhibitor SIR2501 for presentation in poster sessions at Neuroscience 2026, the Society for Neuroscience annual meeting, from November 14 to 18 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, DC.

Presentation details are below:

Title: SIR2501, a Novel SARM1 Inhibitor, Demonstrates Favorable Safety and Early Evidence of Biological Activity in Patients with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis

Session: ALS and Motor Neuron Diseases: Therapeutics

Session Number: PSTR091

Date/Time: November 15, 1-5 p.m. EST

Title: Neuroprotective Effects of SIR2501, an Allosteric SARM1 Inhibitor, in Preclinical Studies of ALS, Glaucoma, and Ischemic Stroke

Session: ALS and Motor Neuron Diseases: Therapeutics

Session Number: PSTR091

Date/Time: November 15, 1-5 p.m. EST

Title: SIR2501, a Novel SARM1 Inhibitor, Demonstrates Favorable Safety, Predictable Pharmacokinetics, and Early Signals of Protection Against Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy

Session: Peripheral Nerve Damage, Neuropathic Pain, and Repair

Session Number: PSTR357

Date/Time: November 18, 1-5 p.m. EST

About SIR2501

SIR2501 is a first-in-class allosteric inhibitor of SARM1, a key driver of nerve damage in diseases such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN), for which it was granted Fast Track designation by the FDA. By binding SARM1 away from its active site and maintaining the enzyme in an inactive state, SIR2501 is designed to protect nerves and prevent degeneration, while avoiding potential adverse effects observed with orthosteric inhibitors. SIR2501 has demonstrated strong neuroprotective effects in multiple preclinical models, and global Phase 1b/2 clinical trials evaluating SIR2501 in patients with ALS and CIPN are ongoing.

About Sironax

Headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, Sironax is a global clinical-stage biotechnology company developing transformative therapies for neurodegenerative, inflammatory and immunologic, metabolic, and rare diseases. The company has built a diverse pipeline of programs with first-in-class molecules by targeting contributors of aging, including degeneration, metabolic dysfunction, and inflammation. Sironax is advancing three programs toward Phase 2 with SARM1 inhibitor SIR2501, NAMPT activator SIR4156, and RIPK1 inhibitor SIR9900, as well as a Phase 1 program with SIR8752. The company was recently named to Fierce Biotech’s “Fierce 15” list of the most innovative and promising private biotechs of 2026. For more information, visit sironax.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

SIR2501 is an investigational product candidate and has not been approved by the FDA or any other regulatory authority. Preclinical results may not be predictive of clinical outcomes. The safety and efficacy of SIR2501 in humans have not yet been established.

Contact Information

Investors/Media

Erik Kopp

Executive Director, Corporate Communications and Investor Relations

PR@Sironax.com

Business Development

Yan Lu, Ph.D.

Senior Director, Business Development and Corporate Strategy

BD@sironax.com