siRNA Biotech Rigerna Secured Additional USD$30m Financing with Aspirations to Create Therapies for Kidney Patients

April 2, 2026
Innovative siRNA biotech
startup Rigerna Therapeutics has announced the completion of an additional US$30m
financing round, led by Bayland Capital (Pharmaron CVC) and
other reputable healthcare investors. Since its inception, Rigerna has raised a
total of US$60m to support its mission of developing transformative therapies
for kidney diseases. Its lead pipeline candidate,
RG002 (C3-siRNA), has entered Phase 2 trial in IgA nephropathy (IgAN) in China
and remains on track to a proof-of-concept readout in Q4 2026. RG002 is being
developed to become the 1st twice-yearly siRNA therapy for IgAN, with
the potential to reshape the treatment landscapes. “We are confident with the
Phase 2 trial based on early readouts,” Dr. Yuanyu Huang, founder of Rigerna, “We
look forward to sharing the exciting findings at the 2026 ASN meeting in November.” Meanwhile, Rigerna is also
advancing kidney-targeting technologies for proximal tubule, distal tubule and
collecting duct cells. Delivering siRNA to specific renal cell types could
enable breakthrough therapies for a range of genetic kidney diseases in the
future. “We have made remarkable progresses in tackling those challenging
problems, and we believe that we can address the global unmet needs for renal
patients in the future.” Dr. Huang added. About Rigerna Rigerna is an innovative
siRNA biotech company dedicated to discovering therapies for kidney diseases.
Leveraging its proprietary modification platforms, the company has advanced its
initial pipeline into Phase 2 clinical trials, with the goal of developing a
first-in-class siRNA therapy for IgA nephropathy. In addition, Rigerna has
discovered a novel kidney-targeting approach and is pursuing proof-of-mechanism
in preclinical studies. Based in Suzhou and Beijing, Rigerna has attracted
experts in oligonucleotide therapeutics and innovative drug development. The
company welcomes diverse collaboration opportunities with pharmaceutical and
biotech partners. Please contact mma@rignerna.com for further information. More about Rigerna on https://www.rigerna.com/en/
Innovative siRNA biotech startup Rigerna Therapeutics has announced the completion of an additional US$30m financing round, led by Bayland Capital (Pharmaron CVC) and other reputable healthcare investors. Since its inception, Rigerna has raised a total of US$60m to support its mission of developing transformative therapies for kidney diseases.
Its lead pipeline candidate, RG002 (C3-siRNA), has entered Phase 2 trial in IgA nephropathy (IgAN) in China and remains on track to a proof-of-concept readout in Q4 2026. RG002 is being developed to become the 1st twice-yearly siRNA therapy for IgAN, with the potential to reshape the treatment landscapes. “We are confident with the Phase 2 trial based on early readouts,” Dr. Yuanyu Huang, founder of Rigerna, “We look forward to sharing the exciting findings at the 2026 ASN meeting in November.”
Meanwhile, Rigerna is also advancing kidney-targeting technologies for proximal tubule, distal tubule and collecting duct cells. Delivering siRNA to specific renal cell types could enable breakthrough therapies for a range of genetic kidney diseases in the future. “We have made remarkable progresses in tackling those challenging problems, and we believe that we can address the global unmet needs for renal patients in the future.” Dr. Huang added.
About Rigerna
Rigerna is an innovative siRNA biotech company dedicated to discovering therapies for kidney diseases. Leveraging its proprietary modification platforms, the company has advanced its initial pipeline into Phase 2 clinical trials, with the goal of developing a first-in-class siRNA therapy for IgA nephropathy. In addition, Rigerna has discovered a novel kidney-targeting approach and is pursuing proof-of-mechanism in preclinical studies. Based in Suzhou and Beijing, Rigerna has attracted experts in oligonucleotide therapeutics and innovative drug development. The company welcomes diverse collaboration opportunities with pharmaceutical and biotech partners.
Please contact mma@rignerna.com for further information.
More about Rigerna on https://www.rigerna.com/en/