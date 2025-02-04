Sirius Medical Secures Scale-Up Funding to Further Advance its Surgical Marker Navigation Portfolio and Expand its Global Presence

EINDHOVEN, The Netherlands, Feb. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As World Cancer Day is observed, Dutch medical device company Sirius Medical, the leader in surgical marker navigation, announced securing 10M€ in additional scale-up funding. This investment round was led by Invest-NL and Nextgen Ventures, with support from De Groot Family Office and existing investors Brabant Development Agency (BOM), Holland Capital, Curie Capital, Team Holmium, and Sirius Medical’s team.

World Cancer Day is a poignant reminder of the ongoing fight against cancer, and this milestone reflects Sirius Medical’s commitment to enhancing cancer care. Praised by breast cancer surgeons worldwide, the Sirius Pintuition® surgical navigation platform enables simple, best-in-class, wire-free localization for breast-conserving surgery in any hospital. This latest funding round empowers Sirius Medical to enhance the Sirius Pintuition system and GPSDetect™ software platform, focusing on usability and intuitiveness, and extending its applications. Additionally, the investment will substantially bolster the sales infrastructure and support expansion into new markets.”

“At Invest-NL our healthcare focus is on investing in innovations that aim to avoid, replace, or relocate expensive care,” Karin Steffens, senior investment manager at Invest-NL commented. “Sirius Medical’s mission to develop sustainable technology solutions while maintaining balance within the healthcare system closely aligns with our mission to accelerate the healthcare transition. We are excited to back a company making such a meaningful difference for women with breast cancer.”

“Announcing this funding milestone on World Cancer Day underscores the urgency of our mission to improve cancer care globally,” says Bram Schermers, CEO of Sirius Medical. “This funding round, in the current fundraising environment, is a clear testament to the talent of the Sirius Medical team, and the Pintuition technology that we have developed. We are proud to continue contributing to the fight against cancer and look forward to the next phase of growth for Sirius Medical. We will have more exciting news to announce soon.”

“The Sirius Medical leadership team has shown exceptional expertise and adaptability,” stated Roel Dekkers, Investment Manager, NextGen Ventures. “The company is well positioned for expansion, and we see a tremendous opportunity for growth in untapped markets.”

About World Cancer Day

February 4th

World Cancer Day, observed on, is a global initiative to raise awareness and inspire action to work together to reduce the impact of cancer worldwide.

About Sirius Medical

With its roots in the Netherlands Cancer Institute, Sirius Medical is dedicated to improving care for cancer patients by delivery of unsurpassed, yet affordable solutions that enable precise and efficient removal of tumors. Sirius Pintuition is precise, simple, affordable, and both CE marked, and FDA cleared. Sirius Medical is rapidly expanding with over 250 centers and 35.000 procedures globally.

