SignaBlok to Present Preclinical Data on TREM-1-Targeting Drug for the Treatment of Cancer at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2025

· In experimental pancreatic cancer, SignaBlok's first-in-class macrophage-restricted TREM-1 inhibitor:

− prevents cancer recurrence, improves complete response rate and survival, when administered after, but not concurrently with, standard-of-care chemotherapy

− reverses immunosuppression and overcomes cancer resistance to anti-PD-L1 immunotherapy

· Rodent studies indicate that SignaBlok's TREM-1 inhibitor is safe and well-tolerable

· Data highlight potential of SignaBlok’s SCHOOL technology platform to support clinical development of TREM-1 drug with minimal risk of failure due to a new mechanism of action

· Presented results have important clinical implications in the treatment of patients with not only pancreatic cancer, but also other inflammation-associated, hard-to-treat solid tumors

Shrewsbury, MA, March 17, 2025 – SignaBlok, Inc.. a preclinical stage biotechnology company pioneering first-in-class, new mechanism-based peptide therapies for multiple diseases, today announced it will present positive preclinical oncology data on the company's leading macrophage-restricted TREM-1 inhibitor at the 2025 AACR Annual Meeting to be held in Chicago, Illinois from April 25-30, 2025.

Details on SignaBlok’s upcoming 2025 AACR Annual Meeting poster presentation are as follows:

Poster Title: Timely resolution of TREM-1-mediated inflammation after chemotherapy improves complete response rate and survival in experimental pancreatic cancer

Presenter: Alexander B. Sigalov, Ph.D. (SignaBlok, Inc.; President and Principal Investigator)

Abstract Presentation Number: LB128

Poster Session 52: Monday April 28, 2025, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm

About pancreatic cancer (PC)

PC is the third leading cause of cancer-related death in the US. Despite recent advances, the 5-year survival rate for all stages combined is as low as 13%, necessitating the development of new approaches.

About TREM-1

Triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 1 (TREM-1) serves as an inflammation amplifier. As such, TREM-1 is critically involved in the pathogenesis of multiple cancer types, sepsis, rheumatoid arthritis, acute respiratory distress syndrome, scleroderma, atherosclerosis, and other inflammatory pathologies. Clinical targeting of TREM-1 is challenging due to multiple known and still unidentified TREM-1 ligands.

About SignaBlok

SignaBlok, Inc. is a Massachusetts-based biotechnology company founded in 2009 to develop innovative, first-in-class therapeutics for targeted treatment of inflammation-associated diseases through the use of two key SignaBlok's proprietary technologies: 1) new mechanism-based approach to inhibition of cell receptors by using innovative, ligand-independent inhibitory peptides (the so-called SCHOOL peptides, the abbreviation coming from the "Signaling Chain HOmoOLigomerization" model of immune signaling); and 2) nature-inspired, multifunctional nanotechnology for targeted drug and/or imaging agent delivery to macrophages. Additional information about SignaBlok is available at www.signablok.com.

