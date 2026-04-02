Sight Sciences’ Interventional Technologies for Glaucoma and Dry Eye Disease to be Featured in Multiple Clinical Presentations at the 2026 American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS) Annual Meeting

MENLO PARK, Calif., April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sight Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGHT) (Sight Sciences, or the Company), an eyecare company focused on developing and commercializing innovative, interventional technologies intended to transform care and improve patients’ lives, today announced that data on two of its proprietary glaucoma and dry eye technologies, the OMNI® Surgical System and the TearCare® System, will be presented at this year’s ASCRS Annual Meeting held in Washington, DC.

“We look forward to highlighting new clinical data on our interventional technologies at the 2026 ASCRS meeting, the largest annual meeting for anterior segment surgeons,” said Paul Badawi, CEO and co-founder of Sight Sciences. “The data reinforce the durability and versatility of OMNI by demonstrating significant reductions in long-term diurnal IOP fluctuations regardless of lens status, while new TearCare results underscore the strength of our technology and showcase its clinical benefit to demonstrate early and sustained superiority of TearCare over Restasis in achieving a clinically relevant change in tear film stability. Collectively, the strength and growing depth of our clinical portfolio supports broader eyecare provider adoption and differentiated positioning in our core markets. We are thankful to all our clinical collaborators for their work demonstrating and sharing the benefits of our interventional technologies.”

TearCare System Oral and Poster Presentations:

OMNI Surgical System Poster Presentation:

About Sight Sciences

Sight Sciences is an eyecare technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative and interventional solutions intended to transform care and improve patients’ lives. Using minimally invasive or non-invasive approaches to target the underlying causes of the world’s most prevalent eye diseases, Sight Sciences seeks to create more effective treatment paradigms that enhance patient care and supplant conventional outdated approaches. The Company’s OMNI® Surgical System and OMNI® Edge Surgical System are implant-free, minimally invasive glaucoma surgery technologies indicated in the United States to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma. The OMNI Surgical System is CE Marked for the catheterization and transluminal viscodilation of Schlemm’s canal and cutting of the trabecular meshwork to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with open-angle glaucoma. Glaucoma is the world’s leading cause of irreversible blindness. The SION® Surgical System is a bladeless, manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork. The Company’s TearCare® System is 510(k) cleared in the United States for the application of localized heat therapy in adult patients with evaporative dry eye disease due to meibomian gland disease (MGD), enabling clearance of gland obstructions by physicians to address the leading cause of dry eye disease. Visit www.sightsciences.com for more information.

Sight Sciences and TearCare are trademarks of Sight Sciences registered in the United States. OMNI, SION, SmartLids, and the Sight Sciences logo are trademarks of Sight Sciences registered in the United States, European Union and other territories.

All educational content of the ASCRS Annual Meeting is planned by its program committee, and ASCRS does not endorse, promote, approve, or recommend the use of any products, devices, or services.

© 2026 Sight Sciences. All rights reserved.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release, together with other statements and information publicly disseminated by the Company, contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and includes this statement for purposes of complying with such safe harbor provisions. Any statements made in this press release or during the earnings call that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about our beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements and should be evaluated as such. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning anticipated data presentation on our glaucoma and dry eye technologies, and beliefs regarding broader adoption of our technologies. These statements often include words such as "anticipate," "expect," “suggests,” “plan,” “believe,” “intend,” “estimates,” “targets,” “projects,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “may,” “will,” “forecast” and other similar expressions. We base these forward-looking statements on our current expectations, plans and assumptions we have made in light of our experience in the industry, as well as our perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors we believe are appropriate under the circumstances at such time. Although we believe these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions at the time they are made, you should be aware that many factors could affect our business, results of operations and financial condition and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or results. These forward-looking statements are subject to and involve numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, as may be updated from time to time in subsequent filings, and you should not place undue reliance on these statements. These cautionary statements are made only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Investor contact:

Philip Taylor

Gilmartin Group

415.937.5406

Investor.Relations@Sightsciences.com

Media contact:

pr@SightSciences.com