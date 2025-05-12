Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Market is Rising Rapidly with 15.6% CAGR by 2032

is projected to be valued at USD 3.20 billion in 2025 and is expected to soar to approximately USD 8.81 billion by 2032, growing at a remarkable CAGR of 15.69% from 2025 to 2032.

Global Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Market Key Takeaways

According to Coherent Market Insights (CMI), the global sickle cell disease treatment market size is expected to expand from USD 3.20 Bn in 2025 to USD 8.81 Bn by 2032, recording a CAGR of 15.6% during the assessment period.

Based on treatment type, blood transfusion segment is anticipated to account for a revenue of about USD 1.37 Bn in 2025.

By age group, adult category is expected to account for nearly 2/5 of the global sickle cell disease treatment market share in 2025.

In terms of route of administration, oral segment will likely account for around USD 1.76 Bn in 2025.

North America is set to retain its market dominance, accounting for more than one-third of the total revenue share in 2025. This can be attributed to strong presence of leading pharmaceutical companies and availability of advanced sickle cell disease treatment options.

As per Coherent Market Insights’ latest sickle cell disease treatment market analysis, Asia Pacific is expected to witness fastest growth, owing to rising patient awareness and increasing government support.

Rising Incidence of Sickle Cell Disease Propelling Market Growth

Coherent Market Insights’ latest sickle cell disease treatment market report highlights key factors driving the industry’s growth. One such driver is the increasing global incidence of sickle cell disease (SCD).

Sickle cell disease (SCD), a hereditary blood disorder, continues to pose a significant global health challenge, especially in developing and underdeveloped regions of Asia and Africa. The rising prevalence of SCD is expected to boost growth of the sickle cell disease treatment market.

According to the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), around 7 to 8 million people globally live with sickle cell disease. As the number of sickle cell disease cases increases, so will the demand for sickle cell disease treatments.

Patients with SCD are increasingly opting for treatments like blood transfusion and pharmacotherapy to mitigate symptoms and improve quality of life. High spending on these interventions will likely increase the overall sickle cell disease treatment market value.

Limited Access and High Treatment Costs Restraining Market Growth

The future sickle cell disease treatment market outlook appears optimistic, driven by rising prevalence of sickle cell disease and increasing need for safe and effective treatment. However, the market faces challenges like high cost and limited access to advanced sickle cell disease treatments.

Bone marrow transplants, gene therapy, and other advanced therapies are expensive. This deters patients from opting for these treatments, thereby limiting the sickle cell disease treatment market demand.

Low availability of advanced treatments is also limiting sickle cell disease treatment market growth to some extent. SCD-prone regions like Sub-Saharan Africa have an underdeveloped healthcare infrastructure. This hampers to diagnostic tools and specialized treatments, further constraining the expansion of sickle cell disease treatment market.

Increasing Government Initiatives Creating Growth Opportunities

Governments and NGOs across the world are increasingly launching initiatives aimed at improving early diagnosis and treatment. For instance, in July 2023, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission.

The new mission seeks to eliminate sickle cell disease as a public health problem by 2047. It is expected to significantly enhance early diagnosis and treatment of SCD in India. Such initiatives are expected to foster growth of the sickle cell disease treatment market during the assessment period.

Emerging Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Market Trends

Ø A prominent trend observed in the sickle cell disease treatment industry is the adoption of gene therapy. Patients and healthcare professionals prefer to opt for gene therapies due to their high effectiveness.

Ø Ongoing advancements in genetic therapies, as well as gene-editing technologies like CRISPR-Cas9, are revolutionizing the sickle cell disease treatment industry. These innovations offer a new ray of hope for patients with SCD by aiming to cure the disease at its genetic root, rather than just managing its symptoms.

Ø Sickle cell disease treatment companies are rigorously investing in research and development to create safer and effective pharmacotherapies that target different aspects of SCD. Development and approval of Oxbryta and Adakveo demonstrate this trend. Similarly, new clinical trials are being initiated to explore innovative sickle cell disease treatment options.

Ø Regulatory bodies like FDA and EMA are also contributing to sickle cell disease treatment industry expansion. They are expediting the approval process for sickle cell disease therapies to tackle the global burden.

Analyst’s View

“The global sickle cell disease treatment market is poised to record robust growth, driven primarily by rising prevalence of SCD, increasing diagnostic rates, favorable government support, and advancements in gene therapies,” said senior analyst Ghanshyam Shrivastava. “On the other hand, high cost of advanced sickle cell disease therapies and limited availability will likely slow down market growth.”

Current Events and Their Impact on the Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Market

Event Description and Impact Increasing Prevalence of Sickle Cell Disease in Developing Countries Description : Sickle cell disease remains highly prevalent in African and Asian regions. Impact: High SCD prevalence across these regions, coupled with improved screening and diagnosis, will drive demand for affordable sickle cell disease treatments. Rising Government Funding and Support Description: Governments are increasing their funding for sickle cell disease research, diagnosis, and treatment. Impact: This will lead to accelerated development of new therapies and improved patient access. Advancements in Gene Therapy for Sickle Cell Disease Description : Breakthroughs such as CRISPR-based therapies are showing promising results in clinical trials. Impact : High effectiveness of advanced gene therapies in treating sickle cell disease will likely fuel their demand.

Competitor Insights

Key companies in sickle cell disease treatment market research report:

- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

- Emmaus Medical Inc.

- Novartis AG

- Pfizer Inc.

- Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.

- Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited

- Bluebird Bio

- Merck & Co., Inc.

- Sanofi S.A.

- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

- Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

- Celgene Corporation

- GSK (GlaxoSmithKline)

- Amgen Inc.

- Bayer AG

Key Developments

· In February 2025, a cutting-edge gene-editing treatment, Casgevy’ (exagamglogene autotemcel), was approved by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) for use with NHS patients over the age of 12 with a severe form of sickle cell disease. Developed through a partnership between Vertex Pharmaceuticals and CRISPR Therapeutics, the new gene therapy is based on CRISPR gene editing.

· In October 2024, Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. completed enrollment of Phase 3 RISE UP study. This study is evaluating the safety and efficacy of Mitapivat in sickle cell patients who are 16 years of age or older.

· In April 2024, Pathway to Cures (P2C) partnered with Afimmune to support development of Epeleuton as a potential medication for sickle cell disease.

Market Segmentation

By Treatment Type Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Blood Transfusion



Bone Marrow Transplant



Pharmacotherapy



Hydroxyurea Therapy





Oxbryta





Adakveo





Pain Management Drugs





Others

By Age Group Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Adults



Pediatric



Geriatric

By Route of Administration Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Oral



Parenteral

By End User Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Hospitals



Specialty Clinics



Homecare Settings



Others

By Distribution Channel Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Hospital Pharmacies



Retail Pharmacies



Online Pharmacies

Regional Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Latin America



Brazil





Argentina





Mexico





Rest of Latin America



Europe



Germany





U.K.





Spain





France





Italy





Russia





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Australia





South Korea





ASEAN





Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East



GCC Countries





Israel





Rest of Middle East



Africa



South Africa





North Africa





Central Africa

