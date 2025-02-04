SUBSCRIBE
SI-BONE to Report Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Financial Results on February 24, 2025

February 3, 2025 
SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SI-BONE, Inc. (Nasdaq: SIBN), a medical device company dedicated to solving sacropelvic disorders, today announced it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024 after market close on Monday, February 24, 2025. Management will host a conference call beginning at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by registering at this link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/xyxunb4k. Live audio of the webcast will be available on the “Investors” section of the company’s website at: www.si-bone.com. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

About SI-BONE, Inc.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ: SIBN) is a global leader in developing unique technologies for surgical treatment of sacropelvic disorders. Since pioneering minimally invasive SI joint surgery in 2009, SI-BONE has supported over 4,300 physicians in performing a total of over 115,000 procedures. A unique body of clinical evidence supports the use of SI-BONE’s technologies, including two randomized controlled trials and over 160 peer reviewed publications. SI-BONE has leveraged its leadership in minimally invasive SI joint fusion to commercialize novel solutions for adjacent markets, including adult deformity, sacropelvic fixation and pelvic trauma.

For additional information on the company or the products including risks and benefits, please visit www.si-bone.com.

iFuse Bedrock Granite, iFuse-TORQ, iFuse TORQ TNT, SI-BONE, and iFuse INTRA are registered trademarks of SI-BONE, Inc. ©2025 SI-BONE, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Investor Contact: Saqib Iqbal, investors@si-bone.com

Earnings
