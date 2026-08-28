Sharp Therapeutics Corp. Reports First Half 2026 Results and Development Update

About Sharp Therapeutics Corp.

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 28, 2026) - Sharp Therapeutics Corp. (TSXV: SHRX) (OTCQB: SHRXF) ("" or the ""), announces the release of its unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the six-month period ended June 30, 2026, and related management discussion and analysis. All dollar figures are in United States dollars, unless otherwise stated.Scott Sneddon, Sharp's Chief Executive Officer, stated: "Our H1 financial results show our continued investment in research and development programs, mainly our GBA1, Niemann Pick C and Progranulin programs. Spending during the period was lower than H1 2025 because our work on selecting superior GCase compounds requires fewer formal studies than we performed in the prior period. We expect spending to return to the prior levels in H1 2027 as we restart formal studies. Our investment will continue as we aim for our next milestone of entering Phase I clinical trials in 2027."On July 29, 2026, the Company announced the closing of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Common Shares") for aggregate gross proceeds of C$1,365,000 through the issuance of 1,500,000 Common Shares at a price of C$0.91 per Common Share. The net proceeds of the Offering will be used for general working capital purposes.Newlin Investment Company 1, LLC, an entity wholly owned by William R. Newlin, subscribed for US$200,000.45 as part of the Offering.The Common Shares issued as part of the Offering are subject to a four (4) month plus one (1) day hold period from the date of issuance, and subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval. No bonus, finder's fee, commission or other compensation was paid in connection with the Offering.More information on the Offering and the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements can be obtained from the Company's SEDAR+ profile atSharp Therapeutics is a pre-clinical stage company developing first-choice small-molecule therapeutics for genetic diseases. The Company's small molecule discovery platform combines novel high throughput screening technologies, with compound libraries computational optimized based on the physics and biology of cellular trafficking defects and allosteric activation of proteins. The platform produces small molecule compounds that restore activity in mutated proteins giving the potential to treat genetic disorders with conventional pill-based medicines.For additional information on Sharp, please visit:Sharp Therapeutics Corp.Scott Sneddon, PhD, JDCEO/CSOEmail:To view the source version of this press release, please visit