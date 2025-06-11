SetPoint Medical Receives Clinical Research Award at EULAR 2025 Congress

– RESET-RA is the first randomized, sham-controlled, double-blind trial to positively demonstrate the clinical potential of neuroimmune modulation for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA) –

– Oral presentation to highlight safety and efficacy results of the SetPoint System through 24 weeks–

VALENCIA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SetPoint Medical, a clinical-stage healthcare company dedicated to people living with chronic autoimmune diseases, today announced that the European Alliance of Associations for Rheumatology (EULAR) 2025 Congress selected its RESET-RA study as a recipient of the EULAR Abstract Award in the Clinical Research category. SetPoint was awarded for abstract OP0190 titled, “Neuroimmune Modulation for Treatment of Rheumatoid Arthritis in Adults with Inadequate Response or Intolerance to Biological or Targeted Synthetic DMARDs: Results at 12 and 24 weeks from a Randomized, Sham-Controlled, Double-Blind Study (RESET-RA Study).”

“We are honored to receive this prestigious award from EULAR, which recognizes the strength and promise of our clinical research using neuroimmune modulation for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis,” said David Chernoff, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of SetPoint Medical. “This recognition reflects the dedication of our team to progressing the clinical development of the SetPoint System, and its potential to advance the care of individuals living with rheumatoid arthritis.”

EULAR bestows Abstract Awards to the highest-scoring abstracts that are submitted to its Annual European Congress in basic science or clinical research categories. Winners are selected by the EULAR Scientific Program Committee based on the quality of the abstracts' scientific content.

Dr. Chernoff will also present the 12- and 24-week results from the RESET-RA study in an oral abstract presentation on Thursday, June 12, 2025, at 10:30 - 10:40 AM CEST. John Tesser, MD, FACP, FACR, MACR of Arizona Arthritis & Rheumatology Associates in Phoenix, AZ, serves as the principal rheumatology investigator of the study.

Full EULAR 2025 abstract presentation details:

Title: Neuroimmune Modulation for Treatment of Rheumatoid Arthritis in Adults with Inadequate Response or Intolerance to Biological or Targeted Synthetic DMARDs: Results at 12 and 24 weeks from a Randomized, Sham-Controlled, Double-Blind Study (RESET-RA Study)

Clinical Abstract Session: Management strategies in Rheumatoid Arthritis

Location: Room A2

Date: Thursday, June 12, 2025

Time: 10:30 - 10:40 AM CEST

About SetPoint Medical

