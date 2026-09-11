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Serina Therapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference

September 10, 2026 | 
1 min read

HUNTSVILLE, AL, Sept. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serina Therapeutics, Inc. (“Serina” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: SER), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing its proprietary POZ Platform drug optimization technology enabling drug product candidates to treat neurological diseases and other indications, today announced that Steve Ledger, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the upcoming H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference. The Company will also attend one-on-one investor meetings during the conference taking place September 14-16, 2026 in New York, New York.

The presentation will be available for on-demand viewing starting on Monday, September 14, 2026, at 7:00 a.m. ET at this link.

About Serina Therapeutics

Serina is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a pipeline of wholly owned drug product candidates to treat neurological diseases and other indications. Serina’s proprietary POZ Platform drug optimization technology is designed to improve the integrated efficacy and safety profile of multiple therapeutic modalities, including small molecules, RNA-based therapeutics and antibody-drug conjugates. The Company’s lead program, SER-252 (POZ-apomorphine), is being developed as a long-acting treatment for advanced Parkinson’s disease. For more information, please visit https://serinatx.com.

For inquiries, please contact:
Stefan Riley
sriley@serinatherapeutics.com
(256) 327-9630


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