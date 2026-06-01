Senzime Advances Sustainable Anesthesia Monitoring with Launch of New EMG Sensor

Senzime AB (STO:SEZI)(OTCQX:SNZZF) today announced the launch of its latest TetraSens® EMG sensor for use with the TetraGraph® Train-of-Four monitoring system. The new sensor is designed and manufactured with focus on sustainability, performance and usability. It is now commercially available in European markets and will be introduced in the United States during the third quarter of 2026.

The new TetraSens design uses 50 percent less dielectric material as compared with legacy sensors, while maintaining the same trusted performance specifications. It is manufactured in Europe with an environmentally friendly process using a regional supply chain, shorter transportation routes and a smart packaging solution. In addition, the sensor introduces new visual guidance design that support faster and more consistent patient sensor placement. The new TetraSens sensor is protected by both EU and U.S. patents.

"We continue to pioneer our industry through performance advancements that drive patient safety, cost reductions, and environmental responsibility," said Philip Siberg, CEO of Senzime. "The new TetraSens marks another important advancement for Senzime incorporating learnings from more than a million cases and responding to healthcare providers' increasing demand for more sustainable medical products."

The new sensor is part of Senzime's complete quantitative neuromuscular monitoring solution portfolio. It is designed to support hospitals and anesthesia providers seeking to standardize objective neuromuscular monitoring in line with clinical guidelines and institutional protocols. For more info, see www.senzime.com/en/tetragraph

For further information, please contact:

Philip Siberg, CEO of Senzime AB

Phone: +46 (0) 707 90 67 34, e-mail: philip.siberg@senzime.com

About Senzime

Senzime is a leading medical device company at the forefront of a changing healthcare market, driven by new clinical guidelines and emerging technologies. Established in 1999, Senzime develops and markets precision-based monitoring systems that improve outcomes, reduce costs, and advance perioperative patient safety. The flagship solution is the TetraGraph® system, proven best-in-class for accurate monitoring of neuromuscular transmission during surgery and used in thousands of operating rooms across the globe. The system helps to secure precise dosing of paralytic drugs and provides enhanced insights to safeguard every patient's journey, from anesthesia to recovery.



Headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden, Senzime is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market (SEZI), with cross-trading on the US OTCQX Market (SNZZF), and backed by long-term investors. More information is available at senzime.com.

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Senzime Advances Sustainable Anesthesia Monitoring with Launch of New EMG Sensor

SOURCE: Senzime

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