Sensus Healthcare to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results and Hold Business Update Conference Call on February 12, 2026

February 5, 2026 | 
BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$SRTS--Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRTS), a medical device company specializing in highly effective, non-invasive, minimally-invasive and cost-effective treatments for oncological and non-oncological skin conditions, announces the company will report fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results on Thursday, February 12, 2026. Management will hold a conference call beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to review the results, provide a business update and answer questions.

Participants are encouraged to pre-register for the conference call using this link to receive a dial-in number and PIN to bypass the live operator. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time. Those unable to pre-register can access the conference call by dialing 844-481-2811 (U.S. and Canada Toll Free) or 412-317-0676 (International). Please ask the operator to be connected to the Sensus Healthcare conference call.

The call will be webcast live and can be accessed at this link, which is also in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.sensushealthcare.com.

Following the conclusion of the conference call, a telephone replay will be available until March 12, 2026, by dialing 855-669-9658 (U.S. and Canada Toll Free) or 412-317-0088 (International). At the system prompt, enter the replay code 1795391. An archived webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website for a period of time.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is a global pioneer in the development and delivery of non-invasive treatments for skin cancer and keloids. Leveraging its cutting-edge superficial radiotherapy (SRT and IG-SRT) technology, the company provides healthcare providers with a highly effective, patient-centric treatment platform. With a dedication to driving innovation in radiation oncology, Sensus Healthcare offers solutions that are safe, precise, and adaptable to a variety of clinical settings. For more information, please visit www.sensushealthcare.com.


Contacts

Alliance Advisors IR
Tirth T. Patel
tpatel@allianceadvisors.com
212-201-6614

