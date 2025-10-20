SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Sensient Announces Conference Call - October 17, 2025

October 20, 2025 | 
1 min read

MILWAUKEE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE: SXT) will hold its earnings call and webcast to discuss 2025 third quarter results at 8:30 a.m. CDT on Friday, October 31, 2025. Investors may access the live webcast on the Company’s web site at investor.sensient.com. Alternatively, investors may join the conference call by contacting Chorus Call Inc. at (844) 492-3726 or (412) 317-1078.



A webcast replay will be available on the Company’s web site following the call. The call transcript will be available on the Company’s web site on or after November 4, 2025.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients. Sensient uses advanced technologies and robust global supply chain capabilities to develop specialized solutions for food and beverages, as well as products that serve the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and personal care industries. Sensient’s customers range in size from small entrepreneurial businesses to major international manufacturers representing some of the world’s best-known brands. Sensient is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

www.sensient.com

Source: Sensient Technologies Corporation


Contacts

Sensient Investor Relations
(414) 347-3706

