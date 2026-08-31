Sense Neuro Diagnostics Appoints Scott D. Wampler as Chief Executive Officer

Experienced medical device executive to lead the company through its next phase of clinical, regulatory and strategic development

CINCINNATI, Aug. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sense Neuro Diagnostics, a medical technology company developing a novel, non-invasive platform designed to rapidly assess brain injury and neurological emergencies, today announced the appointment of Scott D. Wampler as Chief Executive Officer, effective August 26, 2026.

Wampler brings more than 30 years of experience spanning medical devices, technology development and early-stage companies. Throughout his career, he has supported 61 companies and participated in 38 regulatory submissions, with extensive experience across product development, regulatory strategy, quality systems, intellectual property, capital formation and commercialization.

His appointment comes as Sense Neuro Diagnostics enters an important next phase in the development of its NeuroHawk™ platform. The company is advancing its clinical and regulatory strategy as it works toward its goal of bringing rapid, non-invasive assessment of suspected brain injury closer to the point of care.

"Scott joins Sense at an important point in the company's evolution," said Jack Kraeutler, Co-Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sense Neuro Diagnostics. "We have built a strong foundation around a differentiated technology with the potential to meaningfully change how neurological emergencies are assessed. Scott's depth of experience in medical device development, regulatory strategy and early-stage company leadership is particularly well aligned with the work ahead. The Board is confident in his ability to lead Sense through this next chapter."

Wampler succeeds Gary Kurdziel, who will continue to serve Sense Neuro Diagnostics as a member of its Board of Directors, providing continuity as the company advances its clinical, regulatory and strategic priorities.

"I am honored to join Sense Neuro Diagnostics and lead the company at such an important stage," said Wampler. "Sense has developed a compelling technology platform addressing a significant unmet need in neurological care. I look forward to working with our talented team, Board, clinical collaborators, strategic partners and investors to advance the technology, execute our clinical and regulatory strategy, and ultimately bring this innovation to the patients and healthcare providers who could benefit from it."

Sense Neuro Diagnostics is developing NeuroHawk™, a non-invasive radiofrequency-based technology designed to provide rapid assessment of brain injury without the use of ionizing radiation. The company's long-term vision is to enable neurological assessment earlier in the patient journey, including in emergency departments, emergency medical services, rural and community healthcare settings, and other environments where rapid access to conventional neuroimaging may be limited.

About Sense Neuro Diagnostics

Sense Neuro Diagnostics is a medical technology company developing non-invasive solutions for the rapid assessment and monitoring of neurological conditions. Its NeuroHawk™ platform uses radiofrequency technology and advanced algorithms to evaluate changes within the brain, with the goal of providing clinicians with actionable information earlier in the care pathway.

Sense Neuro Diagnostics is focused on addressing critical unmet needs in stroke, traumatic brain injury and other neurological emergencies where time to assessment can significantly influence clinical decision-making and patient care.

For more information, visit senseneuro.com.

Suzanne Murray: Suzanne@Marca-360.com

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SOURCE Sense Neuro Diagnostic