Seer to Feature Proteomic Advancements in Cancer and RNA Therapy Research among other Findings at US HUPO 2025

Seminar from Dr. Jinjun Shi from Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School to highlight study of proteomic perturbations resulting from a novel approach to cancer therapy revealed using Seer’s Proteograph™ Product Suite

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seer, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEER), a leading life sciences company commercializing a disruptive new platform for proteomics, today announced that the company will showcase new findings at the 21st Annual US Human Proteome Organization (HUPO) Conference in Philadelphia, PA, from February 22-26, 2025. As a US HUPO Conference sponsor, Seer will host a seminar highlighting novel advances in scalable deep cellular proteomics using Seer’s Proteograph™ Product Suite. The seminar will feature a case study detailing a groundbreaking new co-delivery therapeutic platform for targeting cancer vulnerabilities with siRNA and mRNA therapeutics. The first-of-its-kind study describes the simultaneous inactivation of tumorigenic drivers using siRNA while activating lost tumor suppressors using mRNA and establishes a new core strategy for treatment of a broad range of cancers. Studying the cellular proteomic changes in response to these therapies yields critical biological insights that can drive further improvements in our ability to treat cancer.

Additional presentations from Seer and collaborators will highlight the Proteograph Product Suite’s role in deep proteomic studies to understand tissue biology, uncover biomarkers for cardiometabolic dysfunction, enable advancements in mass spectrometry proteomics throughput, and leverage model organisms to advance human health.

“This year’s US HUPO Conference represents the latest in a string of recent high-profile scientific meetings where leading research institutions will display new breakthroughs enabled by Seer’s technology,” said Asim Siddiqui, Senior Vice President & Scientific Fellow at Seer. “Partnering with prominent cancer researchers like Dr. Shi demonstrates Seer’s commitment to provide deep, unbiased proteomic insights that promise to accelerate advancements in precision cancer treatments.”

Dr. Shi’s presentation accompanies Seer’s introduction earlier this year of a new workflow that allows Proteograph users to conduct deep cellular proteome analysis using the company’s existing assay and instrument. This new capability adds to a growing list of 10+ Proteograph protocols available to conduct proteomic analysis on a diverse list of sample types, including non-human plasma/serum, conditioned media, cerebrospinal fluid (CSF), and dried blood spots.

Seer, Inc. Sponsored Seminar at the US HUPO 2025 Annual Conference:

Title: Transforming Cancer Research with Deep Cellular Proteomics

Presenter: Jinjun Shi, PhD, Associate Professor of Anesthesia, Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School

Date & Time: Tuesday, February 25, 7:15 a.m. to 8:15 a.m.

In this sponsored seminar, Dr. Shi will present novel findings from a first-of-its-kind RNA co-delivery study targeting both a tumor suppressor gene and a pro-tumorigenic transcription factor using Seer’s Proteograph Product Suite. Dr. Shi’s seminar will discuss insights using deep proteomic profiling to evaluate cellular proteomic response, specifically in prostate cancer, the second leading cause of cancer death among men in the United States.

Highlights from Seer and Collaborators Presenting at the US HUPO 2025 Annual Conference:

1. Seer

Title: Deep Profiling of Tissue Samples with a Scalable and Automated Multi-nanoparticle Based Proteomics Workflow (Oral Presentation)

Presenting Author: Xiaoyan Zhao

Date & Time: Tuesday, February 25, 1:40 p.m.

2. MaineHealth Institute for Research

Title: Multi-omic Analysis Identifies Modulations in Amino Acid and Fatty Acid Metabolism Associated with Cardiovascular Dysfunction in RAB27a Mutant Mice (Oral Presentation)

Presenting Author: Calvin Vary

Date & Time: Monday, February. 24, 9:15 a.m.

3. Panome Bio

Title: Moving Beyond Coverage: Assessing the Quantitative Accuracy of Affinity and Mass Spec Based Approaches to High-Throughput Proteomics (Oral Presentation)

Presenting Author: Tom Cohen

Date & Time: Tuesday, February 25, 9:15 a.m.

About Seer, Inc.

