Seer Announces CFO Transition

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seer, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEER) (“Seer” or the “Company”), the pioneer and trusted partner for deep, unbiased proteomic insights, today announced that David Horn, the Company’s President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will depart Seer effective October 1, 2026, to pursue a new opportunity at a private company.

Charles Endweiss, who has been Seer’s Vice President, Financial Planning & Analysis, will serve as Treasurer, principal financial officer and principal accounting officer, effective October 1, 2026.

“David has been an important member of Seer’s leadership team for more than six years, helping guide the Company through a pivotal period,” said Omid Farokhzad, M.D., Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Seer. “We are grateful for David’s many contributions and wish him all the best in his next chapter.”

Dr. Farokhzad added, “Charles has been a trusted member of Seer’s finance organization for nearly five years and brings the financial expertise, leadership and deep understanding of our business that are critical to our continued progress. We are confident he will play an important role in continuing our efforts to position Seer for long-term success.”

“It has been a privilege to work alongside Omid and the entire Seer team over the past six years,” said Mr. Horn. “I am proud of what we have accomplished together and remain confident in the team, Seer’s differentiated technology and the opportunity ahead for the Company. I have worked closely with Charles Endweiss and am confident he will be a strong steward of the finance team. I look forward to following the Company’s continued success.”

About Charles Endweiss

Charles Endweiss, age 49, has served as the Company’s Vice President, Financial Planning & Analysis since January 2021. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Endweiss served as Head of Business Operations, Oral Health at Carbon, a provider of end-to-end digital 3D printing and manufacturing platform, from August 2017 to January 2021. Earlier in his career, Mr. Endweiss held a range of accounting, finance, and business operations positions at various technology companies. He holds a B.A. in Business from the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign and an M.B.A. from Santa Clara University.

About Seer, Inc.

Seer, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEER) sets the standard in deep, unbiased proteomics, delivering insights with a scale, speed, precision and reproducibility previously unattainable. Seer’s Proteograph® Product Suite integrates proprietary engineered nanoparticles, streamlined automation instrumentation, optimized consumables and advanced analytical software to overcome the limitations of traditional proteomic methods. Seer’s products are for research use only and are not intended for diagnostic procedures. For more information, visit www.seer.bio.

For more information, please email us at pr@seer.bio.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements are based on Seer’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to it on the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Seer’s actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements include but are not limited to statements relating to the transition in finance and accounting roles at the Company. These and other risks are described more fully in Seer’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and other documents that Seer subsequently files with the SEC from time to time. Except to the extent required by law, Seer undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Media Contact:

Patrick Schmidt

pr@seer.bio

Investor Contact:

Marissa Bych

investor@seer.bio

