Seal Shield Announces Acquisition of Vioguard, Expanding UV-C Sanitization Solutions for Healthcare and Beyond

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Seal Shield LLC, a global leader in hygienic medical-grade devices, today announced the strategic acquisition of Vioguard, a Washington State-based company known for its innovative UV-C keyboard sanitizing system and device sanitization technologies. This asset acquisition strengthens Seal Shield's industry-leading portfolio of hygienic healthcare solutions and reinforces its commitment to advancing technologies designed to combat healthcare-associated infections (HAIs).

Vioguard was founded in 2008 when a group of Microsoft employees bought Microsoft's research and intellectual property related to ultraviolet (UV) light for eradication of bacteria on keyboards. Backed by private equity funding, Vioguard developed the first FDA approved UV sanitization system for keyboards. The Vioguard UV system fits perfectly with Seal Shield's existing UV product offering. Additionally, Vioguard's intellectual property assets support Seal Shield's extensive, existing patent portfolio and product development strategy.

The effectiveness of Vioguard's technology was confirmed by independent research conducted by Dr. Curtis Donskey and researchers from Case Western Reserve University as well as the Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center (Cleveland VAMC). The evaluation concluded that Vioguard's automated sanitization technologies may help reduce the spread of Ebola, influenza strains, C. diff and other dangerous viruses and bacteria found on shared computer keyboards in healthcare settings.

"We are excited to welcome Vioguard to the Seal Shield family," said Brad Whitchurch, CEO of Seal Shield. "Vioguard has been a pioneer in developing UV-C technologies specifically designed to address contamination risks from shared workstations and devices. By combining their innovations with Seal Shield's expertise in hygienic device design, we are expanding our ability to provide organizations with advanced hygienic solutions that help create cleaner environments."

Vioguard's UV sanitization system will be displayed and demonstrated at the HiMSS26 tradeshow on March 10-12 in Las Vegas, NV. Vioguard will be featured at the UV product pavilion in Seal Shield booth# 4544, alongside existing Seal Shield UV products including the ElectroClave UV clinical device management system, and CleanSlate UV rapid sanitization solution.

Seal Shield LLC is a global leader in hygienic healthcare solutions, specializing in the design and manufacture of waterproof keyboards and mice; chemical and UV resistant screen protectors; and UV-C sanitization solutions designed for healthcare and other high-demand environments.

