Scryb Reports Positive Q1 2026: Cash Increased 50%, Liabilities Down 27%, Remains Largest Shareholder of Cybeats

Cash position improved by 50% to $1.2 million (from $0.8 million at September 30, 2025), with working capital rising 68% to approximately $2 million (from $1.2 million), providing enhanced liquidity and operational flexibility.

Total liabilities fell 27% to $1.9 million (from $2.6 million at September 30, 2025), driven by debt repayments, government loan reductions, and an early lease termination, reflecting aggressive balance sheet simplification. As of February 24th, total liabilities further reduced to roughly $900,000, a 52% drop from the quarter end.

Operating expenses for the quarter fell 82% year-over-year to ~$327,000 (from ~$1.8 million), as the Company transitioned to a leaner corporate structure. Monthly burn rate has reduced to approximately $100,000, with more areas for cost reduction planned throughout 2026.

Scryb holds ~75 million Cybeats common shares, representing a ~36.5% ownership stake, with an approximate market value of ~$14 million based on a closing price of $0.185 per share on February 24th.

On February 24th, Cybeats announced a strategic partnership with Keysight, enabling integrated SBOM-driven security workflows for enterprise customers. Keysight is a global leader with an approximate $50 billion USD market capitalization. This partnership represents a meaningful commercial development for Cybeats and reflects continued enterprise engagement. As Cybeats' largest shareholder, Scryb views this as a positive operational update for its most significant investment position. The financial statements discussed in this release are filed on SEDAR+.