Scribe Therapeutics Achieves Milestone for In Vivo Program in Collaboration with Sanofi

Collaboration advancing in vivo genetic medicines reaches a success milestone, demonstrating the strength of Scribe’s CRISPR by Design™ approach

ALAMEDA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CRISPR--Scribe Therapeutics Inc., a genetic medicines company unlocking the potential of CRISPR to transform human health, today announced the achievement of a success milestone for one of the targets in its research collaboration with Sanofi to develop in vivo CRISPR-based therapeutics. Scribe is eligible to receive over $1.2 billion across all programs in milestone payments for the achievement of certain research, development, regulatory and commercial milestones, as well as high-single-digit to mid-teen royalties.





“We are excited about the progress we have made towards creating potentially curative in vivo genetic medicines with a partner like Sanofi,” said Benjamin Oakes, Ph.D., co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Scribe. “The complementary expertise of our teams has enabled the program to move quickly and attain early validation of our CRISPR genome editing technologies. We look forward to further advancement of this program with a direct line of sight towards bringing breakthrough CRISPR-based therapeutics to patients with significant unmet need.”

CRISPR by Design™ is Scribe’s data-driven design and engineering approach for optimizing its CRISPR-based platforms and assets, including X-Editing (XE) technologies, to drive forward a new era of transformative genetic medicines.

“Advancing our in vivo program with Sanofi speaks to the versatility and strength of Scribe’s CRISPR-based platforms,” said Svetlana Lucas, Ph.D., Chief Business Officer at Scribe. “We are pleased to reach this important milestone and continue progressing our collaboration to accelerate and expand our patient impact globally.”

Scribe announced its initial research collaboration with Sanofi for CRISPR-based cell therapies to address oncology indications in 2022, followed by an expansion in 2023 to advance in vivo medicines for genomic diseases.

