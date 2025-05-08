SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

scPharmaceuticals to Announce First Quarter 2025 Financial Results After the Market Close on May 14, 2025

May 8, 2025 | 
1 min read

Management to host conference call and webcast, after-market on May 14, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. ET

BURLINGTON, Mass., May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- scPharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: SCPH), a pharmaceutical company committed to revolutionizing cardiorenal healthcare through patient-centric innovations, today announced that scPharmaceuticals management will host a conference call and audio webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, to discuss the financial results for the first quarter 2025 and provide a business update.

Registration and access for the conference call can be completed through this direct registration link.

The live webcast and replay of the conference call can be accessed here or under “News & Events” in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.scpharmaceuticals.com.

About scPharmaceuticals
At scPharmaceuticals, we are powered by passion, driven by patient care. Our Mission is focused on advancing cardiorenal care through innovative, integrated treatments that address unmet patient needs.

Our goal is to become the foremost advocate for patient-centric cardiorenal care, driving global health improvements through specialized, multidisciplinary approaches. scPharmaceuticals is expanding its reach, offering integrated therapies and products that address diverse healthcare needs and potentially improve the lives of our patients. scPharmaceuticals is headquartered in Burlington, MA. For more information, please visit www.scPharmaceuticals.com.

Katherine Miranda
scPharmaceuticals Inc., (781) 301-6869
kmiranda@scpharma.com

Investors:
Matthew Beck
astr partners, (917) 415-1750
matthew.beck@astrpartners.com


Massachusetts Earnings
