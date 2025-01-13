Scipher Medicine and Roivant Partner to Bring Precision Medicine Insights to Rheumatology Drug Discovery and Development

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Scipher Medicine, a leader in precision medicine for autoimmune diseases, and Roivant, a global biopharmaceutical company that aims to improve the lives of patients by accelerating the development and commercialization of medicines that matter, today announced a strategic partnership to advance rheumatology drug discovery and development by integrating Scipher’s real-world clinical and genomic data insights into Roivant’s research and development efforts. This collaboration will leverage Scipher’s unique data and intelligence derived from its PrismRA® precision medicine diagnostic. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Scipher’s PrismRA® test uses 19 genomic markers to identify patients who are unlikely to respond to specific rheumatoid arthritis (RA) therapies, enabling personalized treatment decisions. By integrating data and insights derived from the development and commercialization of PrismRA®, Roivant will leverage a unique and powerful data asset to inform its drug development pipeline.

“This strategic partnership unites the strength of precision medicine with real-world evidence to accelerate the development and delivery of transformative therapies,” said Reg Seeto, Scipher’s CEO. Reg continued, “By combining Scipher’s unique rheumatology data assets with Roivant’s proven track record of bringing innovative medicines to market, we are poised to advance personalized medicine and improve patient lives.”

“We are excited to partner with Scipher Medicine to further enhance our data and insight capabilities,” said Brett Venker, Head of Real World Evidence at Roivant. “The combination of genetic data with longitudinal patient records offers a powerful opportunity to uncover deeper insights into disease progression and treatment response, enabling more precise and informed decision-making. Integrating Scipher’s rich dataset will empower us to generate critical insights, accelerate our decision-making process, and advance the development of potentially transformative therapies for patients.”

About Scipher Medicine

Scipher Medicine is driving the probability of success at each stage of drug development from discovery to commercialization by leveraging AI with network biology, and proprietary data, through our SPECTRA Rx and Dx platforms. Scipher has the industry’s largest RA genomic data asset and biobank in addition to EMR data for over 3 million rheumatology patients. For more information, please visit www.sciphermedicine.com.

About PrismRA®

PrismRA is a revolutionary blood test bringing precision medicine to the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, which affects 20 million patients globally. From a routine blood draw, the PrismRA test analyzes an individual’s molecular signature, helping identify who is unlikely to adequately respond to TNFi therapy, the world’s largest selling drug class, so non-responders can be prescribed alternative effective therapy and avoid unnecessary dose escalations or drug cycles. Providers now have objective data to inform therapeutic decision-making and give patients the best chance of achieving treatment targets and improving clinical outcomes. For more information, please visit PrismRA.com.

