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Press Releases

Schrödinger to Announce Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results on August 5

July 22, 2026 | 
1 min read

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Schrödinger, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDGR) will report its second quarter 2026 financial results on Wednesday, August 5, 2026, after the financial markets close. The company will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET.



The live webcast can be accessed in the “Investors” section of Schrödinger’s website and will be archived for approximately 90 days following the event.

About Schrödinger
Schrödinger is transforming molecular discovery with its computational platform, which enables the discovery of novel, highly optimized molecules for drug development and materials design. Schrödinger’s software platform is built on more than 30 years of R&D investment and is licensed by biotechnology, pharmaceutical and industrial companies, and academic institutions around the world. Schrödinger also leverages the platform to advance a portfolio of collaborative and proprietary programs. To learn more, visit www.schrodinger.com, follow us on LinkedIn, or visit our blog, Extrapolations.com.


Contacts

Matthew Luchini
Schrödinger, Inc.
matthew.luchini@schrodinger.com
917-719-0636

New York Earnings
Schrödinger
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