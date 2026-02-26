Schrödinger Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Financial Results

2025 Total Revenue of $256 Million

2025 Software Revenue of $200 Million; 2025 Software ACV of $198 Million

Strong Balance Sheet Supports Path to Positive Adjusted EBITDA by Year-End 2028

Accelerating Transition to Ratable, Hosted Software Revenue

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Schrödinger, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDGR) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2025, and provided its 2026 outlook and 2028 financial objectives.

"Schrödinger’s performance in 2025, marked by 23% total revenue growth and 11% software revenue growth, is a testament to the resilience of our business and the unique value we provide," said Ramy Farid, Ph.D., chief executive officer of Schrödinger. “While the drug discovery AI landscape is expanding rapidly, we differentiate ourselves by consistently delivering outsized real-world impact, validated by continued robust customer engagement, high customer retention, and a strong track record of highly differentiated development candidates across our collaborative and internal therapeutics portfolio. Our success is enabled by our transformative platform that integrates ground-truth, physics-based simulation with leading-edge AI and machine learning. Looking ahead to 2026, we are poised to scale our impact through new platform enhancements and the commercial launch of our predictive toxicology solution.”

Full Year 2025 Financial Highlights (comparisons are to full year 2024, unless otherwise noted)

Total revenue was $255.9 million, a 23.3% increase.

Software revenue was $199.5 million, a 10.6% increase.

Drug discovery revenue was $56.4 million compared to $27.2 million.

Software gross margin was 74%.

Operating expenses were $309.5 million, a 9.3% decrease.

Other income, which includes gains/losses on equity investments, changes in fair value of such investments and interest income/expense, was $64.6 million.

Net loss for the full year was $103.3 million, compared to $187.1 million.

At December 31, 2025, Schrödinger had cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities of approximately $402.3 million, compared to approximately $367.5 million at December 31, 2024.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights (comparisons are to fourth quarter 2024, unless otherwise noted)

Total revenue was $87.2 million, a 1.2% decrease.

Software revenue was $69.3 million, a 13% decrease, primarily due to the accelerated recognition of upfront revenue from multi-year agreements signed in 2024, partially offset by higher hosted revenue.

Drug discovery revenue was $18.0 million compared to $8.7 million.

Software gross margin was 81%.

Operating expenses were $74.5 million, a 12.2% decrease.

Other income, which includes gains/losses on equity investments, changes in fair value of such investments and interest income/expense, was $50.1 million.

Net income for the fourth quarter was $32.5 million, compared to a net loss of $40.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

For the three months and year ended December 31, 2025, Schrödinger reported adjusted EBITDA of $(5.2) million and $(114.9) million, respectively, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $(6.6) million and $(152.5) million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024, respectively.

See “Non-GAAP Information” below and the table at the end of this press release for a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to GAAP net income (loss).

Full Year 2025 Key Performance Indicators (KPIs)

Schrödinger today reported 2025 key performance indicators for both the software and drug discovery components of its business.

Software KPI 2025 2024 % Growth Total annual contract value (ACV) $198.5M $190.8M 4.0% Top 20 Pharma ACV $80.8M $70.0M 15.3% Commercial ACV $177.4M $165.8M 7.0% ACV per Commercial Customer (>$1M ACV) $3.9M $3.3M 16.3% Number of Commercial Customers (>$1M ACV) 27 29 — Net Dollar Retention (Commercial Customers) 100% 113% — Gross Dollar Retention (Commercial Customers) 96% 96% —

Drug Discovery KPI 2025 2024 Ongoing programs eligible for royalties 16 13 Number of collaborators since 2018 20 19

For additional information about the company’s KPIs, see “Operating Metrics” below.

Today Schrödinger announced that it is accelerating its transition to hosted software and license server solutions from traditional on-premise deployments. While this transition was already underway, the company believes that accelerating it will result in more predictable revenue and normalize the impact of contract renewal timing and duration. This industry-standard shift provides customers with faster onboarding, enhanced renewals, and improved support. This transition shifts upfront revenue recognition associated with on-premise licenses to ratable revenue recognition for hosted contracts. While this shift is expected to introduce short-to-medium term declines in software revenue, there will be no change to ACV or cash flow from this transition. Schrödinger believes this model better aligns with the evolving infrastructure needs of its customers and regulatory trends. Schrödinger expects that the majority of its software contracts will be transitioned to hosted agreements by 2028. Hosted revenue was 23% of software revenue for the year ended December 31, 2025 compared to 20% for the year ended December 31, 2024.

2026 Financial Outlook

As of February 25, 2026, Schrödinger provided the following expectations for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2026:

Software ACV is expected to range from $218 million to $228 million, representing 10-15% growth over 2025.

Drug discovery revenue is expected to range from $55 million to $65 million.

Operating expenses are expected to be less than 2025.

For the first quarter of 2026, software ACV is expected to range from $24 million to $28 million, representing $197 million to $201 million on a trailing four quarter basis.

2028 Financial Objectives

In addition to its 2026 financial outlook, Schrödinger is establishing the following financial objectives reflecting its goal of achieving positive adjusted EBITDA by the end of 2028:

Software ACV Growth: Deliver durable software ACV growth of 10% - 15% annually.

Deliver durable software ACV growth of 10% - 15% annually. Hosted Software Transition: Substantially complete transition to hosted software as revenue converges with ACV.

Substantially complete transition to hosted software as revenue converges with ACV. Gross Margin: Return software gross margin percentage to high 70s.

Return software gross margin percentage to high 70s. Drug Discovery Revenue: Target drug discovery revenue of $50 million annually, with potential variability each year due to milestone-driven timing of collaboration revenue.

Target drug discovery revenue of $50 million annually, with potential variability each year due to milestone-driven timing of collaboration revenue. Operating Expense Discipline and Cash Flow Generation: Achieve positive adjusted EBITDA by the end of 2028.

“Our 2026 outlook and 2028 financial objectives reflect a strategic evolution in our business model,” said Richie Jain, chief financial officer of Schrödinger. “We are accelerating our transition to a hosted licensing model. This shift from upfront to ratable recognition is expected to establish a more predictable, higher-visibility revenue stream that better aligns with standard software business practices without impacting cash flow. During this transition, we believe ACV provides useful insight into the underlying trends and performance of our software business given the transition’s impact on the timing of recognition of GAAP revenue, which we expect to decrease in the short-to-medium term. Accordingly, we have introduced a new set of key performance indicators to provide supplemental insight into our business performance. With our opportunities for continued growth and disciplined expense management, we aim to achieve positive adjusted EBITDA by the end of 2028.”

Recent Highlights

Platform

Schrödinger’s platform addresses the challenge of data scarcity in molecular discovery by combining ground-truth, physics-based simulation with AI to enable teams to efficiently design high-quality, novel drug candidates and materials. Recent platform highlights include the following:

In January, Schrödinger introduced RetroSynth, an AI-driven solution that enables chemists to rapidly identify the most efficient routes for the synthesis of novel molecules. RetroSynth reduces the time spent on manual route design and helps scientists prioritize the synthesis of molecules that not only have the most desirable attributes but are also synthetically tractable, while reducing costly lab failures.

In January, the company announced

Also in January, Schrödinger announced

Therapeutics Portfolio

Schrödinger is advancing a portfolio of proprietary and collaborative programs that demonstrate the impact of its predict-first approach to drug design. The portfolio includes over twenty-five first-in-class, best-in-class, and first-in-modality programs across all stages of development, including more than ten clinical-stage programs. Sixteen programs are eligible for royalties on sales. The company has generated over $650 million in cash from its drug discovery initiatives since 2020 and is eligible for up to nearly $5 billion in potential future milestones. Recent highlights include the following:

Schrödinger is working to complete the Phase 1 clinical packages for SGR-1505, Schrödinger’s investigational MALT-1 inhibitor for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies, and of SGR-3515, its investigational Wee1/Myt1 inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors. The company expects to present initial SGR-3515 data in the second quarter of 2026 and is exploring strategic partnerships to advance the development of these programs.

In December, Structure Therapeutics, a company co-founded by Schrödinger and in which it has an equity stake, announced announced

In December, Ajax Therapeutics, a company co-founded by Schrödinger, presented received

In December, Takeda announced

Webcast and Conference Call Information

Schrödinger will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results on Wednesday, February 25, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. ET. The live webcast can be accessed under “Events & Presentations" in the investors section of Schrödinger’s website, https://ir.schrodinger.com/events-and-presentations.To participate in the live call, please register for the call here. It is recommended that participants register at least 15 minutes in advance of the call. Once registered, participants will receive the dial-in information. The archived webcast will be available on Schrödinger’s website for approximately 90 days following the event.

Non-GAAP Information

Included in this press release is certain financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). The company presents adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, and stock-based compensation expense, and further adjusted to exclude gains and losses on equity investments, changes in fair value of equity investments, restructuring costs, litigation and settlement expenses, and, when applicable, other non-recurring items that management does not consider indicative of ongoing operating performance.

Management believes adjusted EBITDA is a useful measure for investors, taken in conjunction with the company’s GAAP financial statements because they provide greater period-over-period comparability with respect to the company’s operating performance, by excluding the effects of capital structure, tax impacts, non-cash depreciation and amortization, non-cash equity compensation expense, non-cash mark-to-market and other valuation adjustments for the company’s equity investments, non-recurring cash distributions from the company’s equity investments, and other non-recurring items that are not reflective of the ongoing performance of the business. However, adjusted EBITDA as a non-GAAP financial measure should be considered only in addition to, not as a substitute for or as superior to, net income (loss) or other financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Other companies in Schrödinger’s industry may calculate adjusted EBITDA differently than Schrödinger does, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures. For a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to GAAP net income (loss), please refer to the tables at the end of this press release.

About Schrödinger

Schrödinger is transforming molecular discovery with its computational platform, which enables the discovery of novel, highly optimized molecules for drug development and materials design. Schrödinger’s software platform is built on more than 30 years of R&D investment and is licensed by biotechnology, pharmaceutical and industrial companies, and academic institutions around the world. Schrödinger also leverages the platform to advance a portfolio of collaborative and proprietary programs. To learn more, visit www.schrodinger.com, follow us on LinkedIn, or visit our blog, Extrapolations.com.

Operating Metrics

To supplement the financial measures presented in this press release and related conference call or webcast in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP), Schrödinger also presents certain other performance metrics, such as annual contract value, or ACV, ACV by certain industries and customer cohorts, net dollar retention rate, and gross dollar retention rate.

Annual Contract Value (ACV). Schrödinger tracks the ACV for each customer. With respect to contracts that have a duration of one year or less, or contracts of more than one year in duration that are billed annually, ACV is defined as the contract value billed during the applicable period. For contracts with a duration of more than one year that are billed upfront, ACV in each period represents the total billed contract value divided by the term. ACV should be viewed independently of revenue and does not represent revenue calculated in accordance with GAAP on an annualized basis, as it is an operating metric that can be impacted by contract execution start and end dates and renewal rates. ACV is not intended to be a replacement for, or forecast of, revenue.

ACV by Cohorts. Schrödinger tracks ACV by certain industries and customer cohorts. These cohorts include Top 20 Pharma and Commercial customers. The Top 20 Pharma cohort consists of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies, as measured by their 2024 revenue. The Commercial customer cohort includes all of its customers purchasing its computational software solutions for commercial use, excluding government and academic institutions and customers from which it derives contribution revenue. The operating metrics for the cohorts are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and do not correspond to the company’s reportable segments or the allocation of costs for GAAP purposes. These metrics allow management to better understand differences in sales cycles, contract duration, deployment models, renewal behavior, and expansion opportunities among customer and industry groups, supplementing but not replacing Schrödinger’s GAAP results.

Net Dollar Retention Rate (Commercial customers). Schrödinger calculates Net Dollar Retention Rate for Commercial customers by comparing the ACV from the same cohort of Commercial customers across two periods. This metric excludes ACV attributable to new Commercial customers added during the period. The company calculates this by starting with the prior year’s ACV for its Commercial customers. The company then adds the amount of increase in renewals from these customers, which it refers to as upsells, and subtracts the amount of decreases in renewals either as a result of decreased usage of its software or lost business, which it refers to as churn. The company then divides this aggregate number by the prior year ACV for its Commercial customers to arrive at the net dollar retention rate for its Commercial customers.

Gross Dollar Retention Rate (Commercial customers). Schrödinger calculates Gross Dollar Retention Rate for Commercial customers by comparing the ACV from the same cohort of Commercial customers across two periods, excluding the effect of any increases or expansions of ACV from any customers within the cohort. This metric also excludes ACV attributable to new Commercial customers added during the period. The company calculates this by starting with the prior year’s ACV for its Commercial customers. The company then subtracts the amount of churn, and divides this resulting number by the prior year ACV for its Commercial customers to arrive at the gross dollar retention rate for its Commercial customers.

For both its net dollar retention rate and its gross dollar retention rate, Schrödinger excludes from the calculation Commercial customers that were acquired by other companies during the applicable period, as these events are outside of the company’s control, may not reflect the underlying demand for its software solutions, and enhance comparability between periods. Together, gross and net dollar retention rates provide insight into both customer retention and the company’s ability to drive incremental growth from current customers.

Ongoing programs eligible for royalties. Schrödinger tracks the aggregate number of collaborative and partnered programs for which the company is eligible to receive any amount of future royalties on sales, if any.

Numbers of collaborators since 2018. Schrödinger tracks the aggregate number of collaborators that the company has collaborated with, or partnered with, for drug discovery and drug development since 2018. The number of collaborators presented is a cumulative number and the company only includes those collaborations from which the company has derived revenue since January 1, 2018.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 including, but not limited to those statements regarding Schrödinger’s expectations about the speed and capacity of its computational platform, its financial outlook for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2026 and first quarter ending March 31, 2026, its financial objectives for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2028, including its goal of achieving positive Adjusted EBITDA, the company’s expectations relating to the accelerated transition to hosted software deployments, including the financial and operational benefits and impacts from such transition, its plans to continue to invest in research and its strategic plans to accelerate the growth of its software licensing business and advance its collaborative and proprietary drug discovery programs, the long-term potential of its business, its ability to improve and advance the science underlying its platform, including the expectations related to the company’s commercial launch of its predictive toxicology software solution, the initiation, timing, progress, and results of its proprietary drug discovery programs and product candidates and the drug discovery programs and product candidates of its collaborators, the clinical potential and favorable properties of SGR-1505 and SGR-3515, its MALT1 and Wee1/Myt1 inhibitors, its plans to explore strategic opportunities for the continued clinical development of SGR-1505 and SGR-3515, potential partnering and other business development activities for its programs, the clinical potential and favorable properties of its collaborators’ product candidates, the ability for the company to realize potential benefits from its collaborative programs, including the amount and timing of additional milestones, if any, as well as expectations related to the use of its cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities. Statements including words such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and statements in the future tense are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect Schrödinger’s current views about its plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to the company and on assumptions the company has made. Actual results may differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements and are subject to a variety of assumptions, uncertainties, risks and important factors that are beyond Schrödinger’s control, including the demand for its software platform, its ability to further develop its computational platform, its reliance upon third-party providers of cloud-based infrastructure to host its software solutions, its ability to transition customers to hosted software deployments, factors adversely affecting the life sciences industry, fluctuations in the value of the U.S. dollar and foreign currencies, its reliance upon its third-party drug discovery collaborators, the uncertainties inherent in drug development and commercialization, such as the conduct of research activities and the timing of and its ability to initiate and complete preclinical studies and clinical trials, whether results from preclinical studies will be predictive of the results of later preclinical studies and clinical trials, uncertainties associated with the regulatory review of investigational new drug application submissions, clinical trials and applications for marketing approvals, the ability to retain and hire key personnel and other risks detailed under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings and reports, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 25, 2026, as well as future filings and reports by the company.

Jaren Madden (Investors and Media)

Schrödinger, Inc.

jaren.madden@schrodinger.com

617-286-6264

Matthew Luchini (Investors)

Schrödinger, Inc.

matthew.luchini@schrodinger.com

917-719-0636