Schrödinger Provides Update on Progress Across the Business and Outlines 2026 Strategic Priorities

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Schrödinger, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDGR) provided an update on its progress across the business in 2025 and announced its strategic priorities for 2026. The company is continuing to focus on advancing its physics+AI computational platform and serving as a global leader in computational molecular discovery.

“In 2025, we witnessed the continued impact of scaling ‘physics+AI’ to solve the challenges of data scarcity and to accelerate the discovery of differentiated molecules. We are entering 2026 with a clear mandate: to further strengthen our position as the essential design engine for the industry,” stated Ramy Farid, Ph.D., chief executive officer at Schrödinger. “Our priorities for 2026 are focused on scaling our impact, maintaining scientific leadership, expanding the reach of our platform, advancing our collaborative portfolio of drug discovery programs, and securing development partners for our clinical programs. We are entering 2026 with strong momentum, highlighted by new strategic agreements with Lilly and Manas AI.”

Last week, Schrödinger announced that the Lilly TuneLab™ platform will be integrated into LiveDesign, Schrödinger’s widely used enterprise informatics solution. This allows users to combine Lilly’s federated learning models with Schrödinger’s physics-based simulations, solving the data scarcity problem that often hinders AI-driven discovery.

Today Manas AI announced that it entered into a strategic agreement with Schrödinger that grants Manas AI access to Schrödinger’s computational platform at an ultra-large scale and integrates Schrödinger’s physics-based modeling solutions with Manas AI’s algorithms to improve predictive accuracy and speed.

2025 Achievements

Today Schrödinger highlighted several 2025 achievements, including the following:

Computational Platform

Advanced its predictive toxicology initiative and made the beta version available to customers, which encompasses approximately 50 representative kinases in addition to multiple key anti-targets.

Launched a new AI-powered conversational interface in Schrödinger’s graphical interface, Maestro, providing context-aware help and enabling natural language commands for manipulation of the 3D workspace.

Published 20 peer-reviewed articles in life sciences and materials science journals, including research describing computational approaches to achieve kinome-wide selectivity in drug discovery campaigns, using the discovery of selective Wee1 kinase inhibitors as a case study, and research describing the development of an advanced Machine Learning Force Field (MPNICE) for liquid and materials properties.

Collaborative Portfolio and Co-Founded Companies

Expanded its research collaboration with Ajax Therapeutics, a company co-founded by Schrödinger. The expansion added a new Janus kinase (JAK) target to the collaboration. Also in 2025, Ajax reported positive preclinical data for AJ1-11095, a first-in-class Type II JAK2 inhibitor and that was granted FDA orphan drug designation for the treatment of myelofibrosis.

Expanded its research agreements with both Lilly and Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., adding additional undisclosed targets to the existing collaborations.

Takeda announced positive topline results for the two pivotal Phase 3 randomized, multicenter, double-blind, placebo- and active comparator-controlled studies of zasocitinib, a next-generation, highly selective oral TYK2 inhibitor, in adults with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis. Takeda acquired zasocitinib in 2023 from Nimbus, a company co-founded by Schrödinger. Zascocitinib was co-invented by Schrödinger and Nimbus by applying Schrödinger’s platform at scale and is one of the most advanced molecules in clinical development discovered using a predict-first paradigm.

Structure Therapeutics, a company co-founded by Schrödinger, announced the initiation of a first-in-human Phase 1 clinical study of ACCG-2671, an oral small molecule amylin receptor agonist for the treatment of obesity.

Copernic Catalysts announced the creation of a new, more efficient, ammonia synthesis catalyst. This new chemistry reduces energy consumption used in ammonia production by up to 47%, representing substantial cost savings and environmental benefits for industrial producers.

Proprietary Therapeutics Portfolio

Presented encouraging initial Phase 1 clinical data for SGR-1505, the company’s MALT1 inhibitor in patients with relapsed/refractory B-cell malignancies, at three medical conferences. SGR-1505 has been observed to have a favorable safety profile and demonstrated clinical activity, with responses observed in multiple histologies, including in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and Waldenström macroglobulinemia (WM). Additionally, SGR-1505 received Fast Track Designation from the FDA for the treatment of adult patients with WM that have failed at least two lines of therapy, including a Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor, as well as Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of WM.

Advanced the Phase 1 study of SGR-3515, the company’s Wee1/Myt1 co-inhibitor, in patients with advanced solid tumors.

Progressed its portfolio of proprietary preclinical programs, including presenting data for SGR-5573, the company’s potent, selective, brain-penetrant inhibitor of osimertinib-resistant EGFR variants, presenting data for SGR-4174, the company’s SOS1 inhibitor, and selecting SGR-6016, a brain-penetrant NLRP3 inhibitor development candidate.

Advanced its portfolio of discovery-stage programs, including programs with first-in-class and best-in-class potential in the areas of inflammation and immunology, neurology and oncology.

2026 Strategic Priorities

Today, Schrödinger outlined the following priorities to drive growth and innovation:

Platform Scaling and Evolution

Drive increased customer adoption of its computational technology and enterprise informatics platform

Complete beta testing for the Predictive Toxicology solution

Expand its offering into new customer segments, including biologics, formulation, and synthetic chemistry

Therapeutics Portfolio Execution

Complete the Phase 1 data packages for SGR-1505 and SGR-3515

Present initial data from the Phase 1 study of SGR-3515 in patients with advanced solid tumors in the first half of 2026

Explore strategic partnerships for the SGR-1505 and SGR-3515 programs to advance the development of these programs

Advance collaborative and proprietary discovery programs

Schrödinger is transforming molecular discovery with its computational platform, which enables the discovery of novel, highly optimized molecules for drug development and materials design. Schrödinger’s software platform is built on more than 30 years of R&D investment and is licensed by biotechnology, pharmaceutical and industrial companies, and academic institutions around the world. Schrödinger also leverages the platform to advance a portfolio of collaborative and proprietary programs. Founded in 1990, Schrödinger has approximately 800 employees operating from 15 locations globally. To learn more, visit www.schrodinger.com, follow us on LinkedIn, or visit our blog, Extrapolations.com.

