Scholar Rock to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Scholar Rock (NASDAQ: SRRK), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing innovative treatments for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), cardiometabolic disorders, and other serious diseases where protein growth factors play a fundamental role, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:





Truist Securities BioPharma Symposium: Scholar Rock is scheduled to participate in a panel presentation at 3:25 p.m. ET on Thursday, November 7 in New York City.

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference: Scholar Rock is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at 4:30 p.m. GMT on Wednesday, November 20 in London.

Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference: Scholar Rock is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at 1:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, December 4 in New York City.

A live webcast of the events may be accessed by visiting the Investors & Media section of the Scholar Rock website at http://investors.scholarrock.com. Archived replays of the webcasts will be available on the Company’s website for approximately 90 days.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock is a biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, and delivers life-changing therapies for people with serious diseases that have high unmet need. As a global leader in the biology of the transforming growth factor beta (TGFβ) superfamily of cell proteins and named for the visual resemblance of a scholar rock to protein structures, the clinical-stage company is focused on advancing innovative treatments where protein growth factors are fundamental. Over the past decade, Scholar Rock has created a pipeline with the potential to advance the standard of care for neuromuscular disease, cardiometabolic disorders, cancer, and other conditions where growth factor-targeted drugs can play a transformational role.

This commitment to unlocking fundamentally different therapeutic approaches is powered by broad application of a proprietary platform, which has developed novel monoclonal antibodies to modulate protein growth factors with extraordinary selectivity. By harnessing cutting-edge science in disease spaces that are historically under-addressed through traditional therapies, Scholar Rock works every day to create new possibilities for patients. Learn more about our approach at ScholarRock.com and follow @ScholarRock and on LinkedIn.

Availability of Other Information About Scholar Rock

Investors and others should note that we communicate with our investors and the public using our company website www.scholarrock.com, including, but not limited to, company disclosures, investor presentations and FAQs, Securities and Exchange Commission filings, press releases, public conference call transcripts and webcast transcripts, as well as on Twitter and LinkedIn. The information that we post on our website or on Twitter or LinkedIn could be deemed to be material information. As a result, we encourage investors, the media and others interested to review the information that we post there on a regular basis. The contents of our website or social media shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Scholar Rock® is a registered trademark of Scholar Rock, Inc.

Contacts



Scholar Rock:

Investors

Rushmie Nofsinger

Scholar Rock

rnofsinger@scholarrock.com

ir@scholarrock.com

857-259-5573

Media

Molly MacLeod

Scholar Rock

mmacleod@scholarrock.com

media@scholarrock.com

802-579-599