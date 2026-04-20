Scholar Rock Reports New Employee Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - April 17, 2026

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Scholar Rock (NASDAQ: SRRK; the “Company”) today announced that the company granted inducement equity awards covering an aggregate of 89,304 shares of its common stock to nine newly hired employees, consisting of inducement stock options to purchase an aggregate of 38,331 shares of common stock and inducement restricted stock units, covering an aggregate of 50,973 shares of its common stock.

The awards are subject to all terms and conditions and other provisions set forth in the Company’s 2022 Inducement Equity Plan (the “Plan”) and the award agreements thereunder.

The Plan, initially adopted by the Company’s board of directors on June 16, 2022, and as amended from time to time, is used exclusively for the grant of equity awards to individuals who were not previously employees of Scholar Rock, or following a bona fide period of non-employment, as an inducement material to such individuals entering into employment with Scholar Rock, pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The inducement stock options have an exercise price of $49.52, which is equal to the closing price of Scholar Rock’s common stock on April 13, 2026. The inducement stock options will vest with respect to 25% of the shares of common stock underlying the award on the first anniversary of each employee’s start date, and the remaining 75% of the shares of common stock underlying the inducement stock options will vest in 12 equal quarterly installments thereafter. Vesting for the inducement restricted stock units will be in four equal annual installments. All vesting related to inducement awards is subject to the employees’ continuing service at the Company through the applicable vesting date.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing apitegromab for children and adults with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) and other rare, severe, and debilitating neuromuscular diseases. As a global leader in myostatin biology, a field focused on proteins that regulate muscle mass, the biopharmaceutical company is named for the visual resemblance of a scholar rock to protein structures. Our commitment to unlock fundamentally different treatment approaches is powered by broad application of a proprietary platform, which has developed novel monoclonal antibodies to modulate protein growth factors with extraordinary selectivity. Scholar Rock works every day to create new possibilities for patients through its highly innovative anti-myostatin program, including opportunities in additional rare neuromuscular diseases. Learn more at ScholarRock.com and follow @ScholarRock on X and on LinkedIn.

Scholar Rock® is a registered trademark of Scholar Rock, Inc.

Availability of Other Information About Scholar Rock

Investors and others should note that we communicate with our investors and the public using our company website www.scholarrock.com, including, but not limited to, company disclosures, investor presentations and FAQs, Securities and Exchange Commission filings, press releases, public conference call transcripts and webcast transcripts, as well as on X (formerly known as Twitter) and LinkedIn. The information that we post on our website or on X (formerly known as Twitter) or LinkedIn could be deemed to be material information. As a result, we encourage investors, the media and others interested to review the information that we post there on a regular basis. The contents of our website or social media shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Scholar Rock:



Investors

Laura Ekas, Ph.D.

ir@scholarrock.com

917-439-0374



Media

Molly MacLeod, Ph.D.

media@scholarrock.com

802-579-5995