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Press Releases

Sarepta Therapeutics to Present at the Morgan Stanley 24th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

August 31, 2026 | 
1 min read

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT), the leader in precision genetic medicine for rare diseases, today announced that senior management will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley 24th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, Sept. 14, at 8:30 a.m. ET.



The presentation will be webcast live under the investor relations section of Sarepta’s website at https://investorrelations.sarepta.com/events-presentations and will be archived there following the presentation for 90 days. Please connect to Sarepta's website several minutes prior to the start of the broadcast to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be necessary.

About Sarepta Therapeutics
Sarepta is on an urgent mission: engineer precision genetic medicine for rare diseases that devastate lives and cut futures short. We hold a leadership position in Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne) and are building a robust portfolio of programs across muscle, central nervous system, and cardiac diseases.

Internet Posting of Information
We routinely post information that may be important to investors in the 'For Investors' section of our website at www.sarepta.com. We encourage investors and potential investors to consult our website regularly for important information about us.


Contacts

Investor Contact:
Ian Estepan, 617-274-4052
iestepan@sarepta.com

Ryan Wong, 617-800-4112
rwong@sarepta.com

Tam Thornton, 617-803-3825
tthornton@sarepta.com

Media Contact:
Tracy Sorrentino, 617-301-8566
tsorrentino@sarepta.com

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Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.
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