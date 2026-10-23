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Press Releases

Sarepta Therapeutics to Announce Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

October 22, 2026 | 
1 min read

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT), the leader in precision genetic medicine for rare diseases, will report third quarter 2026 financial results after the Nasdaq Global Market closes on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026. Subsequently, at 4:30 p.m. ET, the Company will host a conference call to discuss these results.



The event will be webcast live under the investor relations section of Sarepta's website at https://investorrelations.sarepta.com/events-presentations and following the event a replay will be archived there for one year. Interested parties participating by phone will need to register using this online form. After registering for dial-in details, all phone participants will receive an auto-generated e-mail containing a link to the dial-in number along with a personal PIN number to use to access the event by phone.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta is on an urgent mission: engineer precision genetic medicine for rare diseases that devastate lives and cut futures short. We hold a leadership position in Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne) and are building a robust portfolio of programs across muscle, central nervous system, and cardiac diseases.

Internet Posting of Information

We routinely post information that may be important to investors in the 'For Investors' section of our website at www.sarepta.com. We encourage investors and potential investors to consult our website regularly for important information about us.


Contacts

Investor Contacts:
Ian Estepan, 617-274-4052, iestepan@sarepta.com
Ryan Wong, 617-800-4112, rwong@sarepta.com
Tam Thornton, 617-803-3825, tthornton@sarepta.com

Media Contact:
Tracy Sorrentino, 617-301-8566, tsorrentino@sarepta.com

Massachusetts Earnings
Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.
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