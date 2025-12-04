Sanguine Biosciences Expands Clinical Biospecimen Portfolio With New Synovial Fluid and Skin Punch Biopsy Offerings

New sample types strengthen support for autoimmune, dermatology, rheumatology, and inflammation research

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanguine Biosciences, a leading provider of high-quality human biospecimens and real-world clinical data, today announced the expansion of its clinical sample portfolio with the launch of two new offerings: Synovial Fluid and Skin Punch Biopsy collections. These sample types significantly enhance researchers' capacity to explore the mechanisms underlying autoimmune, inflammatory, musculoskeletal, and dermatological disorders.

The new offerings are enabled by Sanguine's partnership with sites across the United States for IRB-approved sample collections along with comprehensive clinical data, allowing researchers to access highly characterized donors, matched sample sets, and longitudinal follow-up with exceptional operational control.

Advancing Autoimmune & Inflammatory Research With Synovial Fluid

Sanguine's Synovial Fluid offering provides researchers with access to fresh, high-quality samples collected from donors with rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, gout, and other inflammatory joint diseases. Precise clinical metadata, including disease duration, treatment history, relevant clinical tests, and matched sample sets; enables translational teams to connect molecular signatures with clinical phenotypes.

Key features include:

Fresh or frozen synovial fluid collected under sterile conditions

Disease-specific donor recruitment (RA, PsA, gout, OA, etc.)

Optional matched whole blood, plasma, serum, and PBMCs

IRB-approved, HIPAA-compliant workflows

"Access to high-integrity synovial fluid provides a direct window into inflammatory biology," said Gerald Lee, Chief Product Officer at Sanguine Biosciences. "This is a major step forward for teams studying cytokine profiles, immune cell interactions, and therapeutic response in joint disease."

Introducing Skin Punch Biopsies for Dermatology, Immunology & Fibrosis Studies

Sanguine's new Skin Punch Biopsy offering supports a wide range of disease areas, including psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, lupus, scleroderma, and chronic inflammatory skin conditions. Matched blood samples and longitudinal collection capabilities help researchers track disease progression and treatment impact over time.

Product highlights include:

2mm to 3mm diameter skin punch biopsies (disease and non-lesional control sites available)

Comprehensive clinical metadata, electronic medical records (EMR) verified

Fresh or frozen tissue options

Prospectively collected samples to match protocol requirements

"Dermatology researchers increasingly require tissue-level insights that peripheral blood alone cannot provide," said Lee. "These punch biopsies offer a powerful way to interrogate immune pathways, structural changes, and therapeutic mechanisms directly within affected tissue."

Built on Sanguine's Donor-First Model

Both new offerings reflect Sanguine's commitment to empowering clinical research by making participation easy, transparent, and community-centered. Sanguine leverages its integrated technology platform to streamline data and donor engagement. Donors are digitally consented into Sanguine's donor community at their doctor visit, allowing clinics and their patients to participate in research without additional infrastructure or operational burden. By securely importing EMRs directly from health systems, Sanguine harmonizes rich clinical data with each biospecimen, giving researchers a comprehensive, contextualized dataset.

By integrating clinical data, EMR history, matched biospecimens, and longitudinal sampling, Sanguine enables discovery teams to build comprehensive, more biologically relevant datasets across autoimmune and inflammatory disease programs. This seamless integration accelerates access to high-quality samples and data while preserving clinic workflows and donor experience.

About Sanguine Biosciences

Sanguine Biosciences empowers leading pharma and biotech teams with high-quality biospecimens and clinical data collected through a nationwide, participant-centric research network. With IRB-approved protocols, deep community engagement, and real-time digital coordination, Sanguine accelerates translational research across autoimmune, oncology, metabolic, inflammatory, and rare diseases.

