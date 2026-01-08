Sanara MedTech Inc. Receives Innovative Technology Contract from Vizient for BIASURGE® Advanced Surgical Solution

Contract awarded for products that bring improvement to the healthcare industry

FORT WORTH, TX, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sanara MedTech Inc. (“Sanara MedTech,” “Sanara,” the “Company,” “we,” “our” or “us”) (Nasdaq: SMTI), a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing transformative technologies to improve clinical outcomes and reduce healthcare expenditures in the surgical market, today announced that its BIASURGE® Advanced Surgical Solution (“BIASURGE”) product has received an Innovative Technology contract from Vizient® Inc. (“Vizient”), the nation’s largest provider-driven healthcare performance improvement company. The contract was awarded based on the recommendation of BIASURGE by hospital experts who serve on one of Vizient’s client-led councils, and it signifies to Vizient clients BIASURGE’s unique qualities that potentially bring improvement to the healthcare industry.

Innovative Technology contracts are recommended after review and interaction with products submitted through Vizient’s Innovative Technology Program. Vizient’s client-led councils identify technologies that have the potential to enhance clinical care, patient safety, healthcare worker safety or improve business operations of healthcare organizations.

“We are pleased to see Vizient award this new Innovative Technology contract for BIASURGE based on the recommendation of hospital experts, reflecting the differentiated nature of this surgical technology,” said Seth Yon, Sanara MedTech’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “BIASURGE’s no-rinse irrigation solution enables surgeons to cleanse the wound bed more efficiently than with saline alone, and its antimicrobial preservative provides broad-spectrum antimicrobial effectiveness in the irrigation solution.”

Mr. Yon continued, “Importantly, this new Innovative Technology contract offers Vizient’s extensive network of healthcare facility customers with access to BIASURGE at contracted pricing and pre-negotiated terms, effective January 1, 2026. We look forward to engaging with Vizient’s clients to introduce BIASURGE and educate them on its potential to improve the treatment of surgical wounds.”

“After a review of BIASURGE®, Vizient’s client-led council agreed this technology offers a unique benefit over other products available in the market today and recommended it for an Innovative Technology contract. We are pleased to award this new contract to Sanara,” said Kelly Flaharty, Associate Vice President, Contract Operations for Vizient.

Vizient represents a diverse client base that includes academic medical centers, pediatric facilities, community hospitals, integrated health delivery networks and non-acute healthcare providers and has a portfolio that represents more than $156 billion in annual purchasing volume. Through its Innovative Technology Program, Vizient works with client-led councils and task forces to evaluate products for their potential to bring real innovation to healthcare. If it is determined that a product is innovative, Vizient may award a contract outside of the competitive bid cycle.

About BIASURGE® Advanced Surgical Solution

BIASURGE Advanced Surgical Solution is a no-rinse irrigation solution designed to deliver more efficient surgical cleansing. In the solution, an antimicrobial preservative provides broad-spectrum effectiveness against pathogenic microorganisms. Indicated for mechanical cleansing and removal of debris—including microorganisms—from surgical wounds, BIASURGE’s proprietary formulation leverages synergistic technology. Optimized for pH, viscosity, and osmolality, BIASURGE is designed to ensure maximum performance while maintaining safety and effectiveness and is suitable for use with irrigation systems.

Specifically designed to address the demands of complex surgical scenarios, BIASURGE was developed to enhance surgical precision and visibility by maintaining a cleaner operative field during use. Its mechanical cleansing action supports infection-control strategies, demonstrating how intentional, purpose-driven design can deliver superior performance and contribute to improved surgical outcomes.

About Sanara MedTech Inc.

Sanara MedTech Inc. is a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing transformative technologies to improve clinical outcomes and reduce healthcare expenditures in the surgical market. The Company develops, markets and distributes surgical products for use by physicians and clinicians in hospitals. Each of the Company’s products, services, and technologies are designed to achieve the goal of providing better clinical outcomes at a lower overall cost for patients. Sanara’s products are primarily sold in the North American surgical tissue repair markets. Sanara markets and distributes CellerateRX® Surgical Activated Collagen® Powder, BIASURGE® Advanced Surgical Solution, FORTIFY TRG® Tissue Repair Graft, FORTIFY FLOWABLE® Extracellular Matrix, as well as a portfolio of advanced biologic products including: ACTIGEN® Verified Inductive Bone Matrix, ALLOCYTE® Plus Advanced Viable Bone Matrix, BiFORM® Bioactive Moldable Matrix, and TEXAGEN® Amniotic Membrane Allograft to the surgical market. The Company believes it can drive its pipeline from concept to preclinical and clinical development while meeting quality and regulatory requirements. The Company strives to be one of the most innovative and comprehensive providers of effective surgical solutions and is continually seeking to expand its offerings for patients requiring treatments in the United States. For more information, please visit SanaraMedTech.com.

Information about Forward-Looking Statements

The statements in this press release that do not constitute historical facts are “forward-looking statements,” within the meaning of and subject to the safe harbor created by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by terms such as “aims,” “anticipates,” “believes,” contemplates,” “continue,” “could,” “estimates,” “expect,” “forecast,” “guidance,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “possible,” “potential,” “predicts,” “preliminary,” “projects,” “seeks,” “should,” “targets,” “will” or “would,” or the negatives of these terms, variations of these terms or other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding the efficacy of BIASURGE, the potential sale of BIASURGE to Vizient clients upon award of the Innovative Technology contract, the Company’s ability to improve its operating efficiency, the Company’s business strategy and mission, the development of new products, the timing of commercialization of the Company’s products, and the regulatory approval process. These items involve risks, contingencies and uncertainties such as uncertainties associated with the development and process for obtaining regulatory approval for new products, the Company’s ability to build out its executive team, the Company’s ability to identify and effectively utilize the net proceeds of its term loan to support the Company’s growth initiatives, the extent of product demand, market and customer acceptance, including through the Vizient portfolio, the effect of economic conditions, competition, pricing, uncertainties associated with the development and process for obtaining regulatory approval for new products, the ability to consummate and integrate acquisitions, and other risks, contingencies and uncertainties detailed in the Company’s SEC filings, which could cause the Company’s actual operating results, performance or business plans or prospects to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by these statements.

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise any of these statements to reflect future circumstances or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Investor Relations Contact:

Jack Powell or Mike Piccinino, CFA

ICR Healthcare

IR@sanaramedtech.com