Samsung Biologics Achieves ‘Negligible Risk’ Rating in Sustainalytics ESG Assessment

Earns ESG Risk Rating score of 9.0, ranking among the top 0.5% in the pharmaceuticals industry

Advances from 'Low Risk' to 'Negligible Risk,' the lowest ESG risk category

Recognition reflects continued improvements in ESG risk management across operations

INCHEON, South Korea, Nov. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsung Biologics (KRX: 207940.KS), a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), has achieved a 'Negligible Risk' rating in the latest Morningstar Sustainalytics ESG Risk Ratings assessment, marking further progress in its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance.

Samsung Biologics received an ESG Risk Rating score of 9.0, advancing from its previous 'Low Risk' rating to 'Negligible Risk,' the lowest of five risk categories. The result places the company among the top 0.5% of companies assessed in the pharmaceuticals industry.

Morningstar Sustainalytics, an independent ESG research and ratings provider, assesses approximately 16,000 companies worldwide based on their exposure to material ESG risks and how effectively those risks are managed. Under its methodology, scores below 10 indicate a negligible level of unmanaged ESG risk, with lower scores reflecting lower overall risk.

The improved rating reflects Samsung Biologics' continued efforts to strengthen ESG management across its business. The company has implemented initiatives to enhance environmental auditing, occupational health and safety, quality management, and business ethics, while reinforcing internal processes and oversight to identify and address potential risks.

"Effective risk management is fundamental to how we operate as a global CDMO," said John Rim, President and CEO of Samsung Biologics. "This recognition demonstrates the progress we have made in embedding responsible practices across our business. As we expand our global operations, we will continue to take a disciplined approach to managing risks and maintaining the trust of our clients and stakeholders."

The achievement follows Samsung Biologics' recent 'A' rating in the 2026 MSCI ESG Ratings assessment. Earlier this year, the company also received the EcoVadis Platinum Sustainability Rating, placing it among the top 1% of companies assessed globally.

About Samsung Biologics Co., Ltd.

Samsung Biologics Co., Ltd., Incheon, Republic of Korea (KRX: 207940.KS) is a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), offering end-to-end integrated services that range from late discovery to commercial manufacturing.

With a combined biomanufacturing capacity of 785,000 liters across Bio Campus I and II in Korea, and 60,000 from the manufacturing facility in Rockville, Maryland, U.S., Samsung Biologics holds total global manufacturing capacity of 845,000 liters. Samsung Biologics has also secured land for Bio Campus III, laying the groundwork for future capacity expansion to support next-generation therapies and emerging modalities.

Samsung Biologics leverages cutting-edge technologies and expertise to advance diverse modalities, including multispecific antibodies, fusion proteins, antibody-drug conjugates, and mRNA therapeutics.

By implementing the ExellenS™ framework across its manufacturing network with standardized designs, unified processes, and advanced digitalization, Samsung Biologics ensures plant equivalency and speed for manufacturing continuity.

Samsung Biologics' global manufacturing and commercial network spans Korea, the U.S., Europe, and Japan. Samsung Biologics continues to invest in new capabilities to maximize operational and quality excellence, ensuring flexibility and agility for clients. Samsung Biologics is committed to the on-time, in-full delivery of safe, high-quality biomedicines, as well as to making sustainable business decisions for the betterment of society and global health. For more information, please visit https://samsungbiologics.com.

Media contacts





Claire Kim, Senior Director cair.kim@samsung.com



Becky Lee, Director brite.lee@samsung.com

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SOURCE Samsung Biologics