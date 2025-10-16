Saguaro Biosciences Partners with Bio-Techne to Distribute Innovative Live-Cell Imaging Reagents

QUEBEC CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#cellpainting--Saguaro Biosciences, a pioneer in non-toxic live cell reagents for enhanced drug insights, announces a new distribution agreement with Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH), a global provider of life science tools, reagents and diagnostic products. The partnership will leverage Bio-Techne’s extensive international sales and marketing channels to provide researchers worldwide with better access to Saguaro’s portfolio of non-toxic, wash-free dyes.

This strategic alliance is designed to meet the growing demand for advanced reagents that enable more physiologically relevant and high-throughput cell-based assays.

“This distribution agreement marks a significant milestone for Saguaro,” said Louis Turcotte, CEO and Co-Founder of Saguaro. “Bio-Techne’s reputation for quality and its global reach make them the ideal partner to bring our non-toxic dyes to a broader audience of researchers seeking better, more reliable data.”

Félix Lavoie-Pérusse, CCO and Co-Founder of Saguaro, added, “Our collaboration with Bio-Techne is a powerful validation of our technology. This partnership ensures that biotechs, academic labs, and large pharmaceutical companies, can seamlessly access our reagents, no matter where they are.”

Will Geist, President of Protein Sciences at Bio-Techne, added, “We are excited to leverage our extensive global distribution network to expand access to Saguaro Biosciences's innovative, non-toxic dyes. This partnership reinforces Bio-Techne's commitment to providing researchers with cutting-edge technology and meeting crucial needs in cell and gene therapy and 3D culture techniques.”

The partnership will initially focus on the distribution of Saguaro’s dyes, including ChromaLIVE™, the leading technology for drug profiling; NucleoLIVE™, a nuclear dye; and MortaLIVE™, a live-dead dye, which are designed for enhanced phenotypic profiling, cell viability, and cytotoxicity screening, respectively.

About Saguaro Biosciences

Saguaro Biosciences helps advance life science research with innovative reagents for live-cell analysis. Saguaro provides researchers around the world with powerful tools to decode cell biology, thereby accelerating new discoveries and therapies.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) is a global life sciences company providing innovative tools and bioactive reagents for the research and clinical diagnostic communities. Bio-Techne products assist scientific investigations into biological processes and the nature and progress of diseases. They aid in drug discovery efforts and provide the means for accurate clinical tests and diagnoses. With hundreds of thousands of products in its portfolio, Bio-Techne generated over $1.2 billion in net sales in fiscal 2025 and has approximately 3,100 employees worldwide.

