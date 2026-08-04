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Sagimet Biosciences to Participate in the Canaccord Genuity 46th Annual Growth Conference

August 4, 2026 | 
1 min read

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (Nasdaq: SGMT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics targeting dysfunctional metabolic and fibrotic pathways, today announced that management will participate in the Canaccord Genuity 46th Annual Growth Conference on Tuesday, August 11, 2026, in Boston, MA with a fireside chat at 1:00pm ET (link here).

About Sagimet Biosciences

Sagimet is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel FASN inhibitors designed to target dysfunctional metabolic and fibrotic pathways in conditions resulting from the overproduction of the fatty acid, palmitate. FASN is a regulator of lipid synthesis, and a key pathway implicated in multiple diseases, such as acne, MASH and certain FASN-dependent tumor types. For additional information about Sagimet, please visit www.sagimet.com.

Investor Contact:
Joyce Allaire 
LifeSci Advisors 
JAllaire@LifeSciAdvisors.com

Media Contact:
Maggie Whitney
LifeSci Communications
mwhitney@lifescicomms.com


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