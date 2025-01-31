SAB BIO to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

MIAMI, Jan. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAB BIO (Nasdaq: SABS), (“SAB BIO” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a novel immunotherapy platform that is developing SAB-142, a human anti-thymocyte immunoglobulin (hIgG) that potentially delays the onset or progression of type 1 diabetes (T1D), today announced that members of its management team will participate in the following investor conferences:

Event: Guggenheim SMID Cap Biotech Conference

Date: February 6, 2025

Fireside Chat: 2:00 – 2:25pm ET

Webcast Link: https://wsw.com/webcast/guggen2/sabs/1999239

Event: Oppenheimer 35th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference

Date: February 12, 2025

Company Presentation: 10:00 – 10:30am ET

Webcast Link: https://wsw.com/webcast/oppenheimer39/sabs/2773928

Access to the live webcasts of these events, as well as archived recordings, will be available under the “Events” tab on the investor relations section of the SAB BIO website at https://ir.sab.bio/news-events/events.

About SAB BIO

SAB BIO (SAB) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing human, multi- targeted, high-potency immunoglobulins (IgGs), without the need for human donors or convalescent plasma, to treat and prevent immune and autoimmune disorders. The Company’s lead asset, SAB-142, targets T1D with a disease-modifying therapeutic approach that aims to change the treatment paradigm by delaying onset and potentially preventing disease progression. Using advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop Transchromosomic (Tc) Bovine™, the only transgenic animal with a human artificial chromosome, SAB’s DiversitAb™ drug development production system is able to generate a diverse repertoire of specifically targeted, high-potency, human IgGs that can address a wide range of serious unmet needs in human diseases without the need for convalescent plasma or human donors. For more information on SAB, visit: https://www.SAB.bio/ and follow SAB on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this current report that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “to be,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “predict,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “future,” “outlook,” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future events, including, the data, development, clinical results, and efficacy of our T1D program and other discovery programs.

These statements are based on the current expectations of SAB BIO and are not predictions of actual performance, and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on, by any investor as a guarantee, prediction, definitive statement, or an assurance, of fact or probability. These statements are only current predictions or expectations, and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may be beyond our control. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict, and these risks and uncertainties may cause our or our industry’s results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those anticipated by these forward-looking statements. A further description of risks and uncertainties can be found in the sections captioned “Risk Factors” in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, as may be amended or supplemented from time to time, and other filings with or submissions to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at https://www.sec.gov/. Except as otherwise required by law, SAB BIO disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events, or circumstances or otherwise.

