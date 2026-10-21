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RxSight, Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results on November 3

October 20, 2026 | 
1 min read

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ: RXST) – RxSight, Inc., today announced that it will report financial results for the third quarter of 2026 after the market close on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. The company’s management will discuss the results during a conference call beginning at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

To participate in the conference call, please dial (800) 715-9871 or (646) 307-1963 and enter the conference code: 8782462. The call will also be broadcast live in listen-only mode via a link on the company’s investor relations website at https://investors.rxsight.com/. An archived recording of the call will be available through the same link shortly after its completion.

About RxSight, Inc.

RxSight, Inc. is an ophthalmic medical device company dedicated to providing high-quality customized vision to patients following cataract surgery. The Light Adjustable Lens™ system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens™ products (LAL™ and LAL+™), RxSight Light Delivery Device™ (LDD™), and accessories, is the first and only commercially available intraocular lens (IOL) technology that can be adjusted after surgery, enabling doctors to customize and deliver high-quality vision to patients after cataract surgery. Additional information about RxSight can be found at www.rxsight.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Oliver Moravcevic
VP, Investor Relations
omoravcevic@rxsight.com


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