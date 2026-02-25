Royal Biologics Announces Strategic Partnership with Jellagen (UK) to Bring Jellyfish-Derived Collagen Type Zero to the U.S. Regenerative Medicine Market

HACKENSACK, N.J., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Biologics, a leader in advanced wound care, orthobiologics, and regenerative medicine, is pleased to announce a transformative investment and strategic partnership with Jellagen Ltd, the UK-based biotechnology innovator pioneering Collagen Type Zero: a next-generation, jellyfish-derived, sustainable biomaterial.

A New Era of Collagen Science

Today's collagen biomaterials are dominated by mammalian sources such as bovine, porcine, and rodent tissue. These sources carry inherent risks of disease transmission, viral contaminants, and ethical or religious sourcing concerns. Jellagen's Collagen Type Zero, derived sustainably from the jellyfish Rhizostoma pulmo, avoids these limitations and represents a paradigm shift in collagen chemistry and tissue regeneration.

Salvatore Leo, CEO and founder of Royal Biologics

"We are thrilled to announce our investment and strategic partnership with Jellagen UK. We are about to bring to the world what we believe is the most valuable collagen source on the planet. We are very impressed with the portfolio, patents and pipeline Jellagen's scientific and R&D team have built over the last decade. Type Zero isn't just a new product, it's a new novel class of collagen."

Salvatore Leo will join Jellagen's board of directors and act as strategic commercialization lead for Type Zero product launch.

Thomas-Paul Descamps, CEO of Jellagen

"The strategic partnership with Royal Biologics is a gamechanger in Jellagen's journey. Royal Biologics' investment will both fund our product portfolio development and provide us with unique and privileged access to US and global markets to deliver new healing solutions to patients. This partnership is a rewarding recognition of the milestones achieved by the team during this last 8 years."

Dr. Andrew Mearns-Spragg, CSO and Founder of Jellagen added

"We are so proud to have secured this partnership with Royal Biologics recognizing the huge potential in Jellagen's Type Zero regenerative medicine platform and capabilities. It is very exciting to see how Royal Biologics are inspired by the potential of Type Zero technology to deliver significant new health innovation. We look forward to building an exciting and fruitful partnership."

Why Collagen Type Zero Matters

Jellagen's Type Zero collagen harnesses the biological blueprint of nature's most ancient connective tissue system, one that predates mammals by hundreds of millions of years. Its chemical simplicity, structural versatility, and tissue compatibility make it ideal for various tissue reconstruction platforms.

Unparallelled compatibility has led to research collaborations with leading global institutions, including the Mayo Clinic and several European research centers.

Backed by Rigorous Research

Collagen Type Zero is not just another collagen. It is 600 million years in the making, ancestrally ancient, biologically purer than mammalian collagen, and promises to offer clinical benefits for multiple conditions. In vitro and in vivo animal research suggests that Type Zero collagen has a favored immune response that can result in improved tissue organization and quality. Unlike mammalian collagen which is specialized (e.g. Type 1 associated with skin and bone), jellyfish collagen has retained a greater degree of chemical simplicity leading to the opportunity for greater tissue multi-functionality and structural versatility.

Biocompatible, Sustainable, and Ethically Sourced

Derived from Rhizostoma pulmo, harvested off the coast of Wales and France









Naturally sustainable with a low carbon footprint









Free from mammalian disease-transfer risk and culturally neutral

Partnership Highlights

Exclusive North America Rights

Royal Biologics will serve as the exclusive commercialization partner for Collagen Type Zero across North American wound care, biologics, and regenerative medicine markets.

Joint R&D and Clinical Development

Royal Biologics and Jellagen will co-develop next-generation wound matrices, scaffolds, and implantable regenerative solutions using the unique biology of Type Zero collagen.

Accelerated Commercialization Pathway

Royal Biologics' distribution network, field salesforce, and regulatory experience will streamline the path from innovation to market adoption.

Market Differentiation

This partnership positions Royal Biologics as the first company in the United States to introduce jellyfish-derived Collagen Type Zero, creating a category-defining product line in the biologics landscape.

About Royal Biologics

Royal Biologics is a global, clinically driven biologics and wound care company committed to delivering innovative regenerative solutions. The company focuses on patient-centered outcomes through advanced science, engineered devices, and a dedicated national field team to transform how wounds heal and tissues regenerate.

About Jellagen

Jellagen is a UK-based biomaterials company developing Collagen Type Zero, a revolutionary jellyfish-derived collagen platform with inherent characteristics ideal or tissue engineering, wound healing, and regenerative medicine applications. Visit jellagen.co.uk for more information.

