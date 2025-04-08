Routine medical appointments and cancer screenings head in the wrong direction

ALEXANDRIA, Va., April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When was the last time you saw your doctor? There’s been a change in how often U.S. adults are going to routine medical appointments and cancer screenings, and according to the Prevent Cancer Foundation’s 2025 Early Detection Survey, we’re moving in the wrong direction. The survey revealed just 51% of U.S. adults 21 years of age and older say they have had a routine medical appointment or routine cancer screening in the last year.1 This is a 10-percentage point drop from the 2024 survey.

While the precise reason for the change remains unclear, top reasons survey participants cited for falling behind on their routine cancer screenings center on misinformation or confusion: Not knowing they need to be screened (43%), not having any symptoms of the disease (40%), and not having a family history of the disease (40%). These top reasons were consistent with the 2024 findings.

Though the top reasons for being behind on screenings remained the same, survey results also showed an increase in wariness of the health care system. According to the survey, 1 in 7 U.S. adults who are behind on one or more routine cancer screening said it was because they are skeptical of the health care system.

Mammograms take the lead, other routine screenings trail behind

Survey participants had the highest screening rates for and the greatest awareness of breast cancer, with 65% of women 40 years of age and older reporting they are up to date on their routine breast cancer screening and 66% of U.S. adults reporting they are familiar with Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Other cancer types saw much lower reports of completed screening, including only 32% of men reporting they are up to date on their testicular cancer checks and just 36% of adults reporting they are up to date on their skin cancer checks.

“The success of educational campaigns and hard work of patient advocacy organizations seems to have broken through the noise and made a difference in breast cancer screening rates,” said Jody Hoyos, CEO of the Prevent Cancer Foundation®. “But 65% of eligible people being screened for breast cancer is still not enough—we have a lot of work to do to increase screenings rates for better health outcomes. And for other cancer types, it’s an even taller order. We need to shine a light on the importance of all routine cancer screenings, so everyone has the best chance for a healthy future.”

More work to do

To increase screening rates, we must examine why people are behind on screenings—and all signs point to a need for more education on the importance of early detection and increased trust in the health care system. According to survey results, when people learn about the benefits of early detection, 73% are more likely to schedule their routine cancer screenings.

It doesn’t stop with education—there are other ways we can make routine cancer screenings more accessible:

Testing options : 42% of participants who are not up to date or unaware if they are up to date on a routine cancer screening said an at-home test would make them more likely to prioritize their routine screening.

: 42% of participants who are not up to date or unaware if they are up to date on a routine cancer screening said an at-home test would make them more likely to prioritize their routine screening. Reducing cost: 32% of participants who are not up to date or unaware if they are up to date on a routine cancer screening said making the cost more affordable would make them more likely to prioritize their routine screening.

32% of participants who are not up to date or unaware if they are up to date on a routine cancer screening said making the cost more affordable would make them more likely to prioritize their routine screening. Reminder systems: 61% of participants said text, phone call or email reminders would be the best ways to make sure they prioritize their routine cancer screenings.

61% of participants said text, phone call or email reminders would be the best ways to make sure they prioritize their routine cancer screenings. Patient navigation: 51% of participants said that help from their health provider answering their questions or help navigating the health care system would make them more likely to follow through with a recommended screening.

These data points highlight the need to invest in more research to discover innovative testing approaches, as well as better insurance coverage and cost-saving measures and increased patient navigation.

Staying ahead of cancer—without the fear

This year’s Early Detection Survey also revealed an essential truth: Despite advancements in prevention and early detection, we still fear hearing the words, “You have cancer.” According to results, 73% of U.S. adults worry when thinking about cancer screenings. More than 36% worry about the possibility of finding out they have cancer, and of that group, 39% believe that a cancer diagnosis is usually a death sentence.

“If you are someone who has put off a routine screening from fear of a diagnosis, you are not alone. But if you’re going to receive a diagnosis, it is better to get it early because early detection equals better outcomes,” said Hoyos. “Our goal is to arm people with the information they need so they can feel empowered—not scared—to check their health.”

Early Detection = Better Outcomes®

The Prevent Cancer Foundation wants all people to know that getting screened for cancer (even when you feel fine!) can lead to better health outcomes. Routine cancer screenings before you have any signs or symptoms of disease can lead to more treatment options, more healthy days ahead and more time with the people you love.

If you don’t know where to start, check out the Prevent Cancer Foundation’s list of screenings you need at every age, free and low-cost cancer screening resources and a tool to create your own personalized screening plan.

Information and resources on all cancer types studied in the 2025 Early Detection Survey—including information on relevant screenings—can be found at preventcancer.org/betteroutcomes.

Research Methodology: The Prevent Cancer Foundation commissioned Atomik Research to conduct a survey of 7,000 U.S. adults 21 years of age and older1. Researchers implemented several demographic-based quotes in order to achieve ample characteristics, such as sex, age group classification, and race/ethnicity, that are similar to the overall U.S. population of adults 21 and older. The margin of error of the overall sample is +/- 1 percentage point with a confidence level of 95%. Fieldwork took place between January 22 and February 10 of 2025. Atomik Research is an independent market research agency.

1The cancer screenings studied in this survey were for breast cancer, cervical cancer, colorectal cancer, lung cancer, oral cancer, prostate cancer, skin cancer and testicular cancer.

About the Prevent Cancer Foundation®

The Prevent Cancer Foundation® is the only U.S.-based nonprofit organization solely dedicated to cancer prevention and early detection. Through research, education, outreach and advocacy, we have helped countless people avoid a cancer diagnosis or detect their cancer early enough to be successfully treated. We are driven by a vision of a world where cancer is preventable, detectable and beatable for all.

The Foundation is rising to meet the challenge of reducing cancer deaths by 40% by 2035. To achieve this, we are committed to investing $20 million for innovative technologies to detect cancer early and advance multi-cancer screening, $10 million to expand cancer screening and vaccination access to medically underserved communities, and $10 million to educate the public about screening and vaccination options.

For more information, please visit www.preventcancer.org.

