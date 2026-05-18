Route 92 Medical Announces Appointment of Raj Denhoy as Chief Financial Officer

Raj Denhoy Headshot Raj Denhoy, Chief Financial Officer, Route 92 Medical

WEST JORDAN, Utah, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Route 92 Medical, Inc., a privately held medical technology company dedicated to improving outcomes for patients undergoing neurovascular intervention, today announced the appointment of Raj Denhoy to the role of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) effective today.

“Route 92 Medical has built a strong position in neurovascular intervention,” said Raj Denhoy, CFO at Route 92 Medical. “The company’s innovative technologies, the talented team, and, most importantly, the dedication to the mission of improving patient outcomes, set it apart. I could not be more excited to join the company and look forward to contributing to its continued success.”

Raj Denhoy has more than 25 years of experience in medical technology, both as a CFO and as a top-ranked equity research analyst. He joins Route 92 Medical from Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ESTA) where he served as CFO for five years and was responsible for finance, strategy, and investor relations. Mr. Denhoy was previously a managing director and senior medical device equity research analyst with Jefferies LLC, and held medical device equity research analyst positions with leading banks including J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, and Piper Sandler & Co., among others. Mr. Denhoy holds a BA in Biology from the University of California, Berkeley, an MS in Human Physiology from Georgetown University, and an MBA from the Johnson Graduate School of Management at Cornell University.

“Raj is an accomplished financial leader with deep strategic and operational experience across medical device organizations,” said Tony Chou, M.D., Founder and CEO at Route 92 Medical. “His proven track record in corporate finance and in leading multinational finance teams will be invaluable as we continue to grow Route 92 Medical. I am delighted to welcome him to the company and look forward to working closely with him as we advance our mission to transform neurovascular intervention.”

About Route 92 Medical, Inc.

Route 92 Medical is on a mission to improve outcomes for patients undergoing neurovascular intervention through cutting-edge engineering and innovative product design. Founded by physicians, the company collaborates with leading neurovascular clinicians to solve the biggest challenges in neurointervention and deliver meaningful, differentiated solutions that promote clinical success. For more information, visit www.route92medical.com or follow the company on LinkedIn .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/76a42fe9-acb2-4c02-8f7f-bb5ebe57552b

CONTACT: Media Contact Gwen Gordon gwen@gwengordonpr.com