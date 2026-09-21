RMTG’s ISSCA Division to Host ISSCA 125 Global Summit in Cancún, Mexico

Training Business Accelerates with Hundreds of Physicians from over 50 Countries at our Flagship Cancún Global Summit. ISSCA 125 Global Summit is scheduled to combine five ISSCA certification tracks and an international scientific conference under one program, as part of the Company's physician-education activities conducted through Global Stem Cells Group.

Regenerative Medical Technology Group Inc. (the "Company" or "RMTG") (OTCID:RMTG), a regenerative medicine company operating through its wholly owned subsidiary Global Stem Cells Group, today announced the 2026 ISSCA Global Summit, ISSCA 125, taking place September 25-27 at the JW Marriott Cancún Resort & Spa. ISSCA is the International Society for Stem Cell Application, the physician-education platform operated within Global Stem Cells Group.

Based on registrations to date, the Company currently expects ISSCA 125 to welcome hundreds of physicians and other healthcare professionals from over 50 countries. The Company believes ISSCA 125 will be the organization's largest event of 2026. The three-day program is expected to include five specialty certification tracks covering peptide medicine, longevity, regenerative aesthetics, musculoskeletal medicine, and MSCs and exosomes, together with an international scientific conference featuring physicians, researchers, authors, and faculty from across regenerative medicine and biotechnology.ISSCA certifications are educational credentials issued by ISSCA and are not U.S. specialty-board certifications or regulatory product approvals.

Expected to welcome hundreds of physicians from over 50 countries, ISSCA 125 will be the organization's largest event of 2026. The three-day program will include five specialty certification tracks covering peptide medicine, longevity, regenerative aesthetics, musculoskeletal medicine, and MSCs and exosomes, together with an international scientific conference featuring physicians, researchers, authors, and faculty from across regenerative medicine and biotechnology.

For RMTG, the significance of ISSCA 125 extends beyond the event itself. Large-scale programs such as the Cancún Summit provide the Company with an opportunity for direct access to an international audience of medical professionals while reinforcing ISSCA's role as a central point of engagement within the broader Global Stem Cells Group ecosystem.

David Christensen, Chief Executive Officer and President of Regenerative Medical Technology Group Inc., commented: "ISSCA 125 brings together many of the elements we believe differentiate our organization: international reach, physician education, scientific collaboration, and direct engagement with physicians participating in our programs. Bringing more than 500 participants together in Cancún would give us an opportunity to strengthen existing relationships, introduce new physicians to our organization, and showcase the depth of the platform we have built."

The Summit also provides a concentrated setting for physicians at different stages of their relationship with ISSCA-from first-time participants to established members of its international community-to engage directly with the organization, its faculty, and its expanding range of programs.

As RMTG continues to broaden its activities across regenerative medicine, education, products, and related healthcare technologies, management views events such as ISSCA 125 as one component of its effort to support physician education and commercial engagement in international markets in which the Company operates. ISSCA certifications are educational credentials issued by ISSCA and are not U.S. specialty-board certifications or regulatory product approvals.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "plan," "forecast," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "intend," "expect," "should," "believe," "may," "will," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and reflect management's current belief only.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including, without limitation: the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; its liquidity position and need for additional capital; its substantial debt obligations and the risk of acceleration of that indebtedness; its history of operating losses; regulatory developments in the United States, Argentina, and the other jurisdictions in which the Company or its subsidiaries operate; market acceptance, operational execution, and competitive conditions; currency and general economic factors; and the Company's ability to maintain compliance with applicable laws and the requirements of the OTC market. These and other risks are described more fully under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, and in its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Information on or accessible through the Company's website, including RMTG.com, is not incorporated by reference into, and does not form a part of, this press release or the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which remain the authoritative source of information about the Company. This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.

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Contact:

Investor Relations

Regenerative Medical Technology Group, Inc.

ir@rmtg.com | (800) 956-3935

RMTG.com

SOURCE: Regenerative Medical Technology Group

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