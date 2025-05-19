Rising Demand for Cell-based Therapies to Drive Cell Separation Market worth USD 19.11 Bn by 2032

is projected to be valued at USD 9.90 billion in 2025 and is expected to soar to approximately USD 19.11 billion by 2032, growing at a remarkable CAGR of 9.8% from 2025 to 2032.

Cell separation is crucial in a wide range of applications, such as the design and development of biologics, production of therapeutic proteins, in-vitro diagnostics, and other research fields.

Global Cell Separation Market Key Takeaways

According to Coherent Market Insights (CMI), the global cell separation market size is forecast to expand nearly 2X, growing from USD 9.9 Bn in 2025 to USD 19.11 Bn by 2032, owing to increasing prevalence of chronic disease and rising demand for cell-based therapies.

Global demand for cell separation products will likely increase at a CAGR of 9.8% during the assessment period.

Based on product type, consumables segment is expected to dominate the industry, accounting for a revenue of around USD 5.15 Bn in 2025.

In terms of cell type, human cells segment is set to account for nearly half of the global cell separation market share in 2025.

By cell source, adipose tissue segment will likely account for over 1/3 of the cell separation market revenue share in 2025.

As per Coherent Market Insights’ latest cell separation market analysis, North America is set to retain its dominance, accounting for nearly one-third of the global market share in 2025. This is attributable to increasing demand for cell separation tools in research applications and development of advanced cell-based therapies and diagnostics.

Asia Pacific is expected to become a happy hunting ground for cell separation market companies during the forecast period, owing to increasing investments in cell-based research and rising incidence of cancer and other chronic conditions. CMI's latest cell separation market forecast estimates a 25.4% share for the region in 2025.

Expanding Usage in Research and Therapeutics Applications Fueling Market Growth

A new report by Coherent Market Insights outlines prominent cell separation market growth factors. One such driver is the expanding research and therapeutic applications of cell separation products.

Cell separation plays an important role in various applications, including cancer research, tissue regeneration, in vitro diagnostics, and stem cell research. Rising adoption of cell separation techniques in these applications is expected to boost market growth during the forecast period.

Prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases like cancer and autoimmune disorders is rising at an alarming pace. This has created high demand for cell-based research, diagnostics, and therapies. Researchers and clinicians often rely on cell separation techniques to isolate cell types for use in immunotherapy, personalized medicine, and regenerative treatments.

High Cost and Adoption of Alternative Technologies Restraining Market Growth

The future cell separation market outlook looks bright and exciting. However, high cost of advanced vaccines and a lack of awareness are limiting market growth to some extent.

Advanced cell separation solutions, including instruments and reagents, are generally expensive. This high cost can deter some end users from opting for these tools, thereby limiting overall cell separation market demand.

Many end users are also showing a keen inclination towards using alternative technologies like microfluidics due to their enhanced efficiency and reduced sample consumption. Adoption of these alternative technologies is expected to limit cell separation market growth.

Growing Popularity of Cell-based Therapies Opening New Opportunities

Cell and gene therapies are becoming a rapidly evolving field owing to their potential to transform the treatment of various complex diseases. Rising popularity of these therapies globally is expected to create a plethora of growth opportunities for cell separation product manufacturers.

Cell and gene therapies often require isolation of specific cell types, including stem cells or immune cells, with high purity. Thus, increasing investments in cell and gene therapy research, along with ongoing approvals and commercialization of these therapies, will drive demand for efficient cell separation technologies.

Emerging Cell Separation Market Trends

A popular trend observed in the market is the integration of automation and AI in cell separation instruments. Companies like BD Biosciences are focusing on developing automated systems to enhance throughput and reproducibility in cell sorting and analysis.

Growing popularity of personalized medicine is another key growth-shaping trend in the cell separation market. Cell separation techniques are often used to isolate and analyze patient-specific cells, which is crucial for diagnostics and the development of targeted therapies, especially in cancer treatment.

Rising interest in single-cell genomics and proteomics is increasing the need for ultra-precise cell isolation methods. This will provide a strong impetus for market expansion.

Expansion of cell separation techniques in biopharmaceuticals and bioprocessing is expected to further boost the target market. These techniques enable the isolation of high-quality, viable cells essential for the development and production of monoclonal antibodies, biosimilars, and vaccines.

Analyst’s View

“The global cell separation market is poised to experience rapid growth, owing to rising prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, growing demand for cell-based therapies, and increasing investments in stem cell research,” said senior analyst Nikhilesh Ravindra Patel.

Current Events and Their Impact on the Cell Separation Market

Event Description and Impact Expansion of Stem Cell Research Description : Governments and private organizations are significantly increasing their investment in stem cell research. Impact: Development and approval of stem cell therapies will likely boost cell separation market value . Advancements in the Field of Cell Separation Description: Companies are striving to develop next-generation platform for cell separation. Impact: Improved cell separation solutions will expand application area, leading to revenue growth. Rising Demand for Cell-based Therapies Description : Increasing incidence of cancer and other chronic diseases is creating high demand for novel cell-based therapies. Impact : Ongoing development and approval of cell-based therapies will drive demand for cell separation products.

Competitor Insights

Key companies listed in cell separation market report:

- Merck KGaA

- Becton, Dickinson and Company

- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

- Danaher Corporation

- Miltenyi Biotec

- Agilent Technologies, Inc.

- PerkinElmer, Inc.

- STEMCELL Technologies Inc.

- Beckman Coulter, Inc.

- QIAGEN N.V.

- Cytiva

- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

- Lonza Group AG

- Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

- Eppendorf AG

Key Developments

In May 2025, Becton, Dickinson and Company launched the world’s first cell analyzer that combines spectral technology with real-time cell imaging capabilities.

In July 2024, STEMCELL Technologies launched new cell-engineering CellPore Transfection system. This new solution has the tendency to advance cell engineering research as well as the development of novel cell therapies to cure diseases.

In January 2024, Fujifilm Wako Pure Chemical Corporation introduced MassiveEV Purification Buffer Set and MassiveEV EV Purification Column PS for exosome research.

In June 2024, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. launched Celselect Slides 2.0 to improve rare cell and circulating tumor cell capture for cancer research.

