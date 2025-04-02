Revvity Signals Software Unveils Unified Data Platform to Accelerate Drug Discovery

Signals One spans the entire “Design-Make-Test-Decide” R&D lifecycle and empowers researchers to address previously “undruggable” targets

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Revvity, Inc. announced that its software and informatics division, Revvity Signals Software, will launch its Signals One™, a unified software platform evolved from the Company’s existing research portfolio, designed to streamline data management across the entire drug discovery lifecycle. The Signals One platform addresses the growing complexity of drug modalities research by delivering a complete solution that integrates advanced research capabilities and fosters collaboration in multidisciplinary workflows.





The Signals One offering provides scientists with an all-in-one solution for managing data across the “Design-Make-Test-Decide” R&D lifecycle. The platform incorporates sophisticated data processing workflows that encompass a range of common analytical tasks, including in vitro curve fitting, in vivo data analysis, and group comparisons. The Signals One offering also ensures assay data is standardized and AI-ready, allowing researchers to uncover hidden relationships and insights through advanced AI tools. As part of its strategic direction, Revvity Signals Software plans to add additional AI enhancements to the user experience, including semantic search, summarization assistants, and automated protocol writing, while continuing to safeguard sensitive intellectual property.

“With the Signals One platform, we are striving to support scientists across every step of the R&D lifecycle,” said Kevin Willoe, president of Revvity Signals Software. “This solution empowers researchers to develop more targeted, effective therapies with fewer side effects, helping scientists tackle previously ‘undruggable’ targets. The platform enables researchers to quickly eliminate ineffective options and move promising therapies toward clinical trials.”

The Signals One platform will be introduced at the Bio-IT World Conference & Expo, April 2-4, in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Revvity

At Revvity, “impossible” is inspiration, and “can’t be done” is a call to action. Revvity provides health science solutions, technologies, expertise, and services that deliver complete workflows from discovery to development, and diagnosis to cure. Revvity is revolutionizing what’s possible in healthcare, with specialized focus areas in translational multi-omics technologies, biomarker identification, imaging, prediction, screening, detection and diagnosis, informatics and more.

With 2024 revenue of more than $2.7 billion and approximately 11,000 employees, Revvity serves customers across pharmaceutical and biotech, diagnostic labs, academia and governments. It is part of the S&P 500 index and has customers in more than 160 countries.

