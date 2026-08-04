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Revvity Announces Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2026

August 4, 2026 | 
19 min read
  • Revenue of $730 million; pro forma revenue of $711 million; 4% pro forma revenue growth; 3% pro forma organic revenue growth
  • GAAP EPS from continuing operations of $0.48; adjusted EPS from continuing operations of $1.41; GAAP pro forma EPS from continuing operations of $0.52; pro forma adjusted EPS from continuing operations of $1.41
  • Enters into definitive agreement to divest China Immunodiagnostics business
  • Raises full year guidance

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Revvity, Inc. (NYSE: RVTY), today reported financial results for the second quarter ended July 5, 2026.



The Company reported GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.48, as compared to $0.47 in the same period a year ago. Revenue for the quarter was $730 million, as compared to $720 million in the same period a year ago. GAAP operating income from continuing operations for the quarter was $89 million (which includes $16 million of tariff related refunds), as compared to $91 million for the same period a year ago. GAAP operating profit margin from continuing operations was 12.2% as a percentage of revenue, as compared to 12.6% in the same period a year ago.

Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations for the quarter was $1.41, as compared to $1.18 in the same period a year ago. Adjusted operating income was $211 million, as compared to $192 million for the same period a year ago. Adjusted operating profit margin was 28.9% as a percentage of revenue, as compared to 26.6% in the same period a year ago.

Enters into Definitive Agreement to Divest China Immunodiagnostics Business

The Company recently entered into a definitive agreement to divest its Immunodiagnostics business in China (“China IDX”), which represented approximately 6% of the Company’s total revenue in fiscal year 2025. The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2027, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals. The Company is providing second quarter 2026 financial results on a reported and pro forma basis; forward-looking guidance is provided on a pro forma basis only and excludes China IDX.

Pro forma earnings per share from continuing operations for the quarter was $0.52, as compared to $0.48 in the same period a year ago. Pro forma revenue for the quarter was $711 million, as compared to $681 million in the same period a year ago. Pro forma operating income was $94 million, as compared to $85 million in the same period a year ago. Pro forma operating profit margin was 13.2% as a percentage of pro forma revenue, as compared to 12.4% in the same period a year ago.

On a pro forma adjusted basis, earnings per share for the quarter was $1.41 (which includes approximately $0.11 from tariff related refunds), as compared to $1.15 in the same period a year ago. Pro forma adjusted operating income was $209 million (which includes $16 million of tariff related refunds), as compared to $180 million for the same period a year ago. Pro forma adjusted operating profit margin was 29.3% as a percentage of pro forma revenue, as compared to 26.5% in the same period a year ago.

Adjustments for the Company’s non-GAAP financial measures have been noted in the attached reconciliations.

“Revvity delivered a strong second quarter, with results above our expectations and encouraging signs of increased demand across our customer base,” said Prahlad Singh, president and chief executive officer of Revvity. “As we enter the second half of the year, given the clear momentum in our end markets, we are utilizing a portion of recently received tariff refunds to increase investments across the business, capitalize on emerging opportunities, and support future growth.”

Financial Overview by Reporting Segment

Life Sciences

  • Second quarter 2026 revenue was $359 million, as compared to $366 million in the same period a year ago. Pro forma revenue decreased 2% and pro forma organic revenue decreased 3% as compared to the same period a year ago.
  • Second quarter 2026 adjusted operating income was $112 million, as compared to $115 million in the same period a year ago. Adjusted operating profit margin was 31.1% as a percentage of revenue, as compared to 31.6% in the same period a year ago.

Diagnostics

  • Second quarter 2026 revenue was $371 million, as compared to $354 million in the same period a year ago. Pro forma revenue increased 12% and pro forma organic revenue increased 11% as compared to the same period a year ago.
  • Second quarter 2026 adjusted operating income was $113 million, as compared to $89 million in the same period a year ago. Adjusted operating profit margin was 30.4% as a percentage of revenue, as compared to 25.2% in the same period a year ago.

Full Year 2026 Guidance

For the full year 2026, on a pro forma basis, the Company forecasts total revenue of $2.83-$2.86 billion, pro forma organic revenue growth of 4-5%, and pro forma adjusted earnings per share of $5.30-$5.40.

Guidance for the full year 2026 for pro forma organic revenue growth and pro forma adjusted EPS is provided on a non-GAAP basis and cannot be reconciled to the closest GAAP measures without unreasonable effort due to the unpredictability of the amounts and timing of events affecting the items the Company excludes from these non-GAAP measures. The timing and amounts of such events and items could be material to the Company’s results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Webcast Information

The Company will discuss its second quarter 2026 results and its outlook for business trends during a webcast on August 4, 2026, at 7:30 a.m. Eastern Time. A live audio webcast and presentation will be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website, ir.revvity.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this earnings announcement also contains non-GAAP financial measures. The reasons that we use these measures, a reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, and other information relating to these measures are included below following our GAAP financial statements.

Factors Affecting Future Performance

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements relating to estimates and projections of future earnings per share, cash flow and revenue growth and other financial results, developments relating to our customers and end-markets, and plans concerning business development opportunities, acquisitions and divestitures. Words such as “believes”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “plans”, “expects”, “estimates”, “projects”, “forecasts”, “will” and similar expressions, and references to guidance, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on management's current assumptions and expectations and no assurances can be given that our assumptions or expectations will prove to be correct. A number of important risk factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results described, implied or projected in any forward-looking statements. These factors include, without limitation: (1) markets into which we sell our products declining or not growing as anticipated; (2) fluctuations in the global economic and political environments, including as the result of recently implemented and recently threatened tariff increases; (3) our failure to introduce new products in a timely manner; (4) our ability to execute acquisitions and divestitures, license technologies, or to successfully integrate acquired businesses or licensed technologies into our existing businesses or to make them profitable; (5) our ability to compete effectively; (6) fluctuation in our quarterly operating results and our ability to adjust our operations to address unexpected changes; (7) significant disruption in third-party package delivery and import/export services or significant increases in prices for those services; (8) disruptions in the supply of raw materials and supplies; (9) our ability to retain key personnel; (10) significant disruption in our information technology systems, or cybercrime; (11) uncertainties related to the development and use of AI in our product offerings and internal operations; (12) our ability to realize the full value of our intangible assets; (13) our failure to adequately protect our intellectual property; (14) the loss of any of our licenses or licensed rights; (15) the manufacture and sale of products exposing us to product liability claims; (16) our failure to maintain compliance with applicable government regulations; (17) our failure to comply with data privacy and information security laws and regulations; (18) regulatory changes; (19) our failure to comply with healthcare industry regulations; (20) economic, political and other risks associated with foreign operations; (21) our ability to obtain future financing; (22) restrictions in our credit agreements; (23) significant fluctuations in our stock price; (24) reduction or elimination of dividends on our common stock; and (25) other factors which we describe under the caption “Risk Factors” in our most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We disclaim any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this press release.

About Revvity

At Revvity, “impossible” is inspiration, and “can’t be done” is a call to action. Revvity provides health science solutions, technologies, expertise and services that deliver complete workflows from discovery to development, and diagnosis to cure. Revvity is revolutionizing what’s possible in healthcare, with specialized focus areas in translational multi-omics technologies, biomarker identification, imaging, prediction, screening, detection and diagnosis, informatics and more.

With 2025 revenue of $2.9 billion and approximately 11,000 employees, Revvity serves customers across pharmaceutical and biotech, diagnostic labs, academia and governments. It is part of the S&P 500 index and has customers in more than 160 countries.

Stay updated by following our Newsroom, LinkedIn, X, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

Revvity, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS

 

 

 

Three Months Ended July 5, 2026

 

Three Months Ended June 29, 2025

(In thousands, except per share data)

 

As Reported

 

Pro Forma

 

As Reported

 

Pro Forma

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue

 

$

729,688

 

 

$

711,109

 

 

$

720,284

 

 

$

680,547

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenue

 

 

312,822

 

 

 

302,876

 

 

 

327,728

 

 

 

306,814

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

 

278,576

 

 

 

265,739

 

 

 

248,526

 

 

 

235,812

 

Research and development expenses

 

 

48,974

 

 

 

48,798

 

 

 

53,270

 

 

 

53,270

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income from continuing operations

 

 

89,316

 

 

 

93,696

 

 

 

90,760

 

 

 

84,651

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

 

 

(5,259

)

 

 

(5,242

)

 

 

(8,345

)

 

 

(8,327

)

Interest expense

 

 

22,990

 

 

 

22,990

 

 

 

22,937

 

 

 

22,937

 

Change in fair value of investments

 

 

5,251

 

 

 

5,251

 

 

 

1,955

 

 

 

1,955

 

Other expense, net

 

 

2,803

 

 

 

4,003

 

 

 

5,563

 

 

 

4,868

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income from continuing operations, before income taxes

 

 

63,531

 

 

 

66,694

 

 

 

68,650

 

 

 

63,218

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Provision for income taxes

 

 

10,050

 

 

 

8,214

 

 

 

13,428

 

 

 

6,754

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income from continuing operations

 

 

53,481

 

 

 

58,480

 

 

 

55,222

 

 

 

56,464

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss from discontinued operations

 

 

(1,661

)

 

 

(1,661

)

 

 

(1,274

)

 

 

(1,274

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

51,820

 

 

$

56,819

 

 

$

53,948

 

 

$

55,190

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted earnings per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income from continuing operations

 

$

0.48

 

 

$

0.52

 

 

$

0.47

 

 

$

0.48

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss from discontinued operations

 

 

(0.01

)

 

 

(0.01

)

 

 

(0.01

)

 

 

(0.01

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

0.47

 

 

$

0.51

 

 

$

0.46

 

 

$

0.47

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average diluted shares of common stock outstanding

 

 

111,629

 

 

 

111,629

 

 

 

117,538

 

 

 

117,538

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ABOVE PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE WITH GAAP

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Additional supplemental information(1):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(per share, continuing operations)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended July 5, 2026

 

Three Months Ended June 29, 2025

 

 

As Reported

 

Pro Forma

 

As Reported

 

Pro Forma

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP EPS from continuing operations

 

$

0.48

 

 

$

0.52

 

 

$

0.47

 

 

$

0.48

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

 

0.76

 

 

 

0.70

 

 

 

0.73

 

 

 

0.68

 

Purchase accounting adjustments

 

 

0.02

 

 

 

0.02

 

 

 

0.02

 

 

 

0.02

 

Acquisition and divestiture-related costs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

0.01

 

Transformation costs

 

 

(0.01

)

 

 

(0.01

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Change in fair value of investments

 

 

0.05

 

 

 

0.05

 

 

 

0.02

 

 

 

0.02

 

Significant litigation matters and settlements

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

0.01

 

Restructuring and other

 

 

0.32

 

 

 

0.32

 

 

 

0.10

 

 

 

0.10

 

Tax on above items

 

 

(0.21

)

 

 

(0.19

)

 

 

(0.16

)

 

 

(0.16

)

Adjusted EPS from continuing operations

 

$

1.41

 

 

$

1.41

 

 

$

1.18

 

 

$

1.15

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) amounts may not sum due to rounding

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revvity, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS

 

 

 

Six Months Ended July 5, 2026

 

Six Months Ended June 29, 2025

(In thousands, except per share data)

 

As Reported

 

Pro Forma

 

As Reported

 

Pro Forma

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue

 

$

1,440,806

 

 

$

1,398,021

 

 

$

1,385,046

 

 

$

1,309,245

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenue

 

 

636,285

 

 

 

612,042

 

 

616,944

 

 

 

578,190

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

 

532,458

 

 

 

505,515

 

 

498,245

 

 

 

507,149

 

Research and development expenses

 

 

106,861

 

 

 

106,684

 

 

106,867

 

 

 

106,867

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income from continuing operations

 

 

165,202

 

 

 

173,780

 

 

 

162,990

 

 

 

117,039

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

 

 

(11,563

)

 

 

(11,535

)

 

(18,426

)

 

 

(18,395

)

Interest expense

 

 

47,708

 

 

 

47,708

 

 

45,901

 

 

 

45,901

 

Change in fair value of investments

 

 

9,455

 

 

 

9,455

 

 

(1,118

)

 

 

(1,118

)

Other expense, net

 

 

6,079

 

 

 

6,567

 

 

15,601

 

 

 

14,296

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income from continuing operations, before income taxes

 

 

113,523

 

 

 

121,585

 

 

 

121,032

 

 

 

76,355

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Provision for income taxes

 

 

19,149

 

 

 

17,814

 

 

 

24,141

 

 

 

23,664

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income from continuing operations

 

 

94,374

 

 

 

103,771

 

 

 

96,891

 

 

 

52,691

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss from discontinued operations

 

 

(1,836

)

 

 

(1,836

)

 

 

(706

)

 

 

(706

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

92,538

 

 

$

101,935

 

 

$

96,185

 

 

$

51,985

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted earnings per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income from continuing operations

 

$

0.84

 

 

$

0.93

 

 

$

0.82

 

 

$

0.44

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss from discontinued operations

 

 

(0.02

)

 

 

(0.02

)

 

 

(0.01

)

 

 

(0.01

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

0.82

 

 

$

0.91

 

 

$

0.81

 

 

$

0.43

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average diluted shares of common stock outstanding

 

 

111,746

 

 

 

111,746

 

 

 

118,882

 

 

 

118,882

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ABOVE PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE WITH GAAP

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Additional supplemental information(1):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(per share, continuing operations)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Six Months Ended July 5, 2026

 

Six Months Ended June 29, 2025

 

 

As Reported

 

Pro Forma

 

As Reported

 

Pro Forma

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP EPS from continuing operations

 

$

0.84

 

 

$

0.93

 

 

$

0.82

 

 

$

0.44

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

 

1.52

 

 

 

1.41

 

 

 

1.41

 

 

 

1.32

 

Purchase accounting adjustments

 

 

0.02

 

 

 

0.02

 

 

 

0.02

 

 

 

0.02

 

Acquisition and divestiture-related costs

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

0.03

 

 

 

0.03

 

Change in fair value of investments

 

 

0.08

 

 

 

0.08

 

 

 

(0.01

)

 

 

(0.01

)

Loss from probable dispositions

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.29

 

Significant litigation matters and settlements

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.10

 

 

 

0.10

 

Significant environmental matters

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(0.01

)

 

 

(0.01

)

Disposition of businesses and assets, net

 

 

(0.05

)

 

 

(0.05

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Mark to market on postretirement benefits

 

 

(0.02

)

 

 

(0.02

)

 

 

0.04

 

 

 

0.04

 

Restructuring and other

 

 

0.41

 

 

 

0.40

 

 

 

0.12

 

 

 

0.12

 

Tax on above items

 

 

(0.36

)

 

 

(0.34

)

 

 

(0.32

)

 

 

(0.23

)

Adjusted EPS from continuing operations

 

$

2.47

 

 

$

2.45

 

 

$

2.19

 

 

$

2.11

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) amounts may not sum due to rounding

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revvity, Inc. and Subsidiaries

REVENUE AND OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended July 5, 2026

 

Three Months Ended June 29, 2025

(In thousands, except percentages)

 

As Reported

 

Pro Forma

 

As Reported

 

Pro Forma

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue and adjusted operating income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue

 

$

729,688

 

 

$

711,109

 

 

$

720,284

 

 

$

680,547

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income from continuing operations

 

$

89,316

 

 

$

93,696

 

 

$

90,760

 

 

$

84,651

 

OP%

 

 

12.2

%

 

 

13.2

%

 

 

12.6

%

 

 

12.4

%

Amortization of intangible assets

 

 

84,871

 

 

 

78,383

 

 

 

85,289

 

 

 

79,903

 

Purchase accounting adjustments

 

 

1,866

 

 

 

1,866

 

 

 

2,178

 

 

 

2,178

 

Acquisition and divestiture-related costs

 

 

105

 

 

 

39

 

 

 

1,248

 

 

 

1,248

 

Transformation costs

 

 

(736

)

 

 

(736

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Significant litigation matters and settlements

 

 

79

 

 

 

79

 

 

 

1,124

 

 

 

1,124

 

Restructuring and other

 

 

35,508

 

 

 

35,199

 

 

 

11,203

 

 

 

11,203

 

Adjusted operating income

 

$

211,009

 

 

$

208,526

 

 

$

191,802

 

 

$

180,307

 

OP%

 

 

28.9

%

 

 

29.3

%

 

 

26.6

%

 

 

26.5

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

July 5,

2026

 

June 29,

2025

 

 

(In thousands, except percentages)

Segment revenue:

 

 

 

 

Life Sciences

 

$

358,699

 

 

$

365,898

 

Diagnostics

 

 

370,989

 

 

 

354,386

 

Segment revenue

 

 

729,688

 

 

 

720,284

 

 

 

 

 

 

Segment operating income:

 

 

 

 

Life Sciences

 

$

111,534

 

 

$

115,469

 

 

 

 

31.1

%

 

 

31.6

%

Diagnostics

 

 

112,866

 

 

 

89,422

 

 

 

 

30.4

%

 

 

25.2

%

Segment operating income

 

 

224,400

 

 

 

204,891

 

 

 

 

 

 

Corporate

 

 

(13,391

)

 

 

(13,089

)

Adjusted operating income

 

 

211,009

 

 

 

191,802

 

 

 

 

 

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

 

(84,871

)

 

 

(85,289

)

Purchase accounting adjustments

 

 

(1,866

)

 

 

(2,178

)

Acquisition and divestiture-related costs

 

 

(105

)

 

 

(1,248

)

Transformation costs

 

 

736

 

 

 

 

Significant litigation matters and settlements

 

 

(79

)

 

 

(1,124

)

Restructuring and other

 

 

(35,508

)

 

 

(11,203

)

Reported operating income from continuing operations

 

$

89,316

 

 

$

90,760

 

 

 

 

 

 

REVENUE AND REPORTED OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE WITH GAAP

 

Revvity, Inc. and Subsidiaries

REVENUE AND OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)

 

 

 

Six Months Ended July 5, 2026

 

Six Months Ended June 29, 2025

(In thousands, except percentages)

 

As Reported

 

Pro Forma

 

As Reported

 

Pro Forma

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue and adjusted operating income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue

 

$

1,440,806

 

 

$

1,398,021

 

 

$

1,385,046

 

 

$

1,309,245

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income from continuing operations

 

 

165,202

 

 

 

173,780

 

 

 

162,990

 

 

 

117,039

 

OP%

 

 

11.5

%

 

 

12.4

%

 

 

11.8

%

 

 

8.9

%

Amortization of intangible assets

 

 

169,952

 

 

 

157,092

 

 

 

167,989

 

 

 

157,246

 

Purchase accounting adjustments

 

 

2,007

 

 

 

2,007

 

 

 

2,001

 

 

 

2,001

 

Acquisition and divestiture-related costs

 

 

387

 

 

 

324

 

 

 

3,789

 

 

 

3,789

 

Disposition of businesses and assets, net

 

 

(5,074

)

 

 

(5,074

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Transformation costs

 

 

58

 

 

 

58

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss from probable dispositions

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

34,243

 

Significant litigation matters and settlements

 

 

148

 

 

 

148

 

 

 

11,710

 

 

 

11,710

 

Significant environmental matters

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1,208

)

 

 

(1,208

)

Restructuring and other

 

 

46,183

 

 

 

45,197

 

 

 

14,442

 

 

 

14,442

 

Adjusted operating income

 

$

378,863

 

 

$

373,532

 

 

$

361,713

 

 

$

339,262

 

OP%

 

 

26.3

%

 

 

26.7

%

 

 

26.1

%

 

 

25.9

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

July 5,

2026

 

June 29,

2025

 

 

(In thousands, except percentages)

Segment revenue:

 

 

 

 

Life Sciences

 

$

720,544

 

 

$

706,293

 

Diagnostics

 

 

720,262

 

 

 

678,753

 

Segment revenue

 

 

1,440,806

 

 

 

1,385,046

 

 

 

 

 

 

Segment operating income:

 

 

 

 

Life Sciences

 

$

215,513

 

 

$

221,180

 

 

 

 

29.9

%

 

 

31.3

%

Diagnostics

 

 

188,988

 

 

 

163,437

 

 

 

 

26.2

%

 

 

24.1

%

Segment operating income

 

 

404,501

 

 

 

384,617

 

 

 

 

 

 

Corporate

 

 

(25,638

)

 

 

(22,904

)

Adjusted operating income

 

 

378,863

 

 

 

361,713

 

 

 

 

 

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

 

(169,952

)

 

 

(167,989

)

Purchase accounting adjustments

 

 

(2,007

)

 

 

(2,001

)

Acquisition and divestiture-related costs

 

 

(387

)

 

 

(3,789

)

Disposition of businesses and assets, net

 

 

5,074

 

 

 

 

Transformation costs

 

 

(58

)

 

 

 

Significant litigation matters and settlements

 

 

(148

)

 

 

(11,710

)

Significant environmental matters

 

 

 

 

 

1,208

 

Restructuring and other

 

 

(46,183

)

 

 

(14,442

)

Reported operating income from continuing operations

 

$

165,202

 

 

$

162,990

 

 

 

 

 

 

REVENUE AND REPORTED OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE WITH GAAP

 

Revvity, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

 

(In thousands)

July 5,

2026

 

December 28,

2025

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,022,943

 

$

919,860

Accounts receivable, net

 

709,175

 

 

744,671

Inventories, net

 

378,502

 

 

379,497

Other current assets

 

187,101

 

 

195,719

Total current assets

 

2,297,721

 

 

2,239,747

 

 

 

 

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

456,251

 

 

479,249

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

 

150,945

 

 

165,439

Intangible assets, net

 

2,224,001

 

 

2,347,003

Goodwill

 

6,607,802

 

 

6,613,493

Other assets, net

 

309,114

 

 

323,480

Total assets

$

12,045,834

 

$

12,168,411

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Current portion of long-term debt

$

572,156

 

$

588,828

Accounts payable

 

165,740

 

 

185,464

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

 

538,461

 

 

556,954

Total current liabilities

 

1,276,357

 

 

1,331,246

 

 

 

 

Long-term debt

 

2,633,094

 

 

2,631,236

Long-term liabilities

 

771,359

 

 

807,461

Operating lease liabilities

 

136,266

 

 

148,108

Total liabilities

 

4,817,076

 

 

4,918,051

 

 

 

 

Total stockholders' equity

 

7,228,758

 

 

7,250,360

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

12,045,834

 

$

12,168,411

 

 

 

 

PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE WITH GAAP

 

Revvity, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

(In thousands)

July 5,

2026

 

June 29,

2025

 

July 5,

2026

 

June 29,

2025

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

$

51,820

 

 

$

53,948

 

 

$

92,538

 

 

$

96,185

 

Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes

 

1,661

 

 

 

1,274

 

 

 

1,836

 

 

 

706

 

Income from continuing operations

 

53,481

 

 

 

55,222

 

 

 

94,374

 

 

 

96,891

 

Adjustments to reconcile income from continuing operations to net cash provided by continuing operations:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation

 

10,731

 

 

 

10,133

 

 

 

19,446

 

 

 

17,864

 

Restructuring and other

 

35,508

 

 

 

11,203

 

 

 

46,183

 

 

 

14,442

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

102,039

 

 

 

102,778

 

 

 

207,095

 

 

 

200,200

 

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

 

1,626

 

 

 

459

 

 

 

1,527

 

 

 

(166

)

Amortization of deferred debt financing costs and

accretion of discounts

 

1,301

 

 

 

1,218

 

 

 

2,440

 

 

 

2,320

 

Change in fair value of investments

 

5,251

 

 

 

1,955

 

 

 

9,455

 

 

 

(1,118

)

Unrealized foreign exchange loss

 

86

 

 

 

206

 

 

 

186

 

 

 

140

 

Gains on disposition of businesses and assets, net

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(5,074

)

 

 

 

Changes in assets and liabilities which (used) provided cash:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

(17,631

)

 

 

(40,041

)

 

 

43,916

 

 

 

(21,901

)

Inventories, net

 

8,060

 

 

 

11,128

 

 

 

(4,778

)

 

 

5,642

 

Accounts payable

 

(4,320

)

 

 

(5,576

)

 

 

(18,064

)

 

 

3,278

 

Accrued expenses and other

 

(4,189

)

 

 

(14,367

)

 

 

(78,876

)

 

 

(49,177

)

Net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations

 

191,943

 

 

 

134,318

 

 

 

317,830

 

 

 

268,415

 

Net cash used in operating activities of discontinued operations

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(10,657

)

 

 

(5,942

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

191,943

 

 

 

134,318

 

 

 

307,173

 

 

 

262,473

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Investing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Capital expenditures

 

(11,073

)

 

 

(18,868

)

 

 

(30,848

)

 

 

(34,850

)

Purchases of investments and notes receivables

 

(2,506

)

 

 

 

 

 

(3,561

)

 

 

 

Proceeds from investments and notes receivables

 

6,819

 

 

 

 

 

 

7,496

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from dispositions of property, plant and equipment

 

3,036

 

 

 

 

 

 

12,039

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from disposition of businesses and assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

158

 

 

 

229

 

Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired

 

219

 

 

 

 

 

 

(67,061

)

 

 

 

Net cash used in investing activities of continuing operations

 

(3,505

)

 

 

(18,868

)

 

 

(81,777

)

 

 

(34,621

)

Net cash provided by investing activities of discontinued operations

 

 

 

 

9,375

 

 

 

 

 

 

18,750

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(3,505

)

 

 

(9,493

)

 

 

(81,777

)

 

 

(15,871

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Financing Activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Payments of debt financing costs

 

 

 

 

(72

)

 

 

 

 

 

(2,474

)

Payments on other credit facilities

 

 

 

 

(53

)

 

 

 

 

 

(103

)

Payments for acquisition-related contingent consideration

 

(350

)

 

 

(161

)

 

 

(350

)

 

 

(1,978

)

Proceeds from issuance of common stock under stock plans

 

996

 

 

 

 

 

 

6,437

 

 

 

2,632

 

Purchases of common stock

(15,992

)

 

(293,907

)

 

(102,488

)

 

(447,501

)

Dividends paid

 

(7,814

)

 

 

(8,282

)

 

 

(15,654

)

 

 

(16,715

)

Net cash used in financing activities

 

(23,160

)

 

 

(302,475

)

 

 

(112,055

)

 

 

(466,139

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

 

(2,563

)

 

 

31,953

 

 

 

(10,190

)

 

 

48,075

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

 

162,715

 

 

 

(145,697

)

 

 

103,151

 

 

 

(171,462

)

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period

 

861,466

 

 

 

1,138,687

 

 

 

921,030

 

 

 

1,164,452

 

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period

$

1,024,181

 

 

$

992,990

 

 

$

1,024,181

 

 

$

992,990

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within the condensed consolidated balance sheets that sum to the total shown in the consolidated statements of cash flows:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,022,943

 

 

$

991,849

 

 

$

1,022,943

 

 

$

991,849

 

Restricted cash included in other current assets

 

713

 

 

 

1,141

 

 

 

713

 

 

 

1,141

 

Restricted cash included in other assets

 

525

 

 

 

 

 

 

525

 

 

 

 

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$

1,024,181

 

 

$

992,990

 

 

$

1,024,181

 

 

$

992,990

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE WITH GAAP

 

Contacts

Investor Relations:
Steve Willoughby
steve.willoughby@revvity.com

Media Relations:
Chet Murray
(781) 462-5126
chet.murray@revvity.com


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