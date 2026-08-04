Revvity Announces Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2026

- Revenue of $730 million; pro forma revenue of $711 million; 4% pro forma revenue growth; 3% pro forma organic revenue growth
- GAAP EPS from continuing operations of $0.48; adjusted EPS from continuing operations of $1.41; GAAP pro forma EPS from continuing operations of $0.52; pro forma adjusted EPS from continuing operations of $1.41
- Enters into definitive agreement to divest China Immunodiagnostics business
- Raises full year guidance
WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Revvity, Inc. (NYSE: RVTY), today reported financial results for the second quarter ended July 5, 2026.
The Company reported GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.48, as compared to $0.47 in the same period a year ago. Revenue for the quarter was $730 million, as compared to $720 million in the same period a year ago. GAAP operating income from continuing operations for the quarter was $89 million (which includes $16 million of tariff related refunds), as compared to $91 million for the same period a year ago. GAAP operating profit margin from continuing operations was 12.2% as a percentage of revenue, as compared to 12.6% in the same period a year ago.
Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations for the quarter was $1.41, as compared to $1.18 in the same period a year ago. Adjusted operating income was $211 million, as compared to $192 million for the same period a year ago. Adjusted operating profit margin was 28.9% as a percentage of revenue, as compared to 26.6% in the same period a year ago.
Enters into Definitive Agreement to Divest China Immunodiagnostics Business
The Company recently entered into a definitive agreement to divest its Immunodiagnostics business in China (“China IDX”), which represented approximately 6% of the Company’s total revenue in fiscal year 2025. The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2027, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals. The Company is providing second quarter 2026 financial results on a reported and pro forma basis; forward-looking guidance is provided on a pro forma basis only and excludes China IDX.
Pro forma earnings per share from continuing operations for the quarter was $0.52, as compared to $0.48 in the same period a year ago. Pro forma revenue for the quarter was $711 million, as compared to $681 million in the same period a year ago. Pro forma operating income was $94 million, as compared to $85 million in the same period a year ago. Pro forma operating profit margin was 13.2% as a percentage of pro forma revenue, as compared to 12.4% in the same period a year ago.
On a pro forma adjusted basis, earnings per share for the quarter was $1.41 (which includes approximately $0.11 from tariff related refunds), as compared to $1.15 in the same period a year ago. Pro forma adjusted operating income was $209 million (which includes $16 million of tariff related refunds), as compared to $180 million for the same period a year ago. Pro forma adjusted operating profit margin was 29.3% as a percentage of pro forma revenue, as compared to 26.5% in the same period a year ago.
Adjustments for the Company’s non-GAAP financial measures have been noted in the attached reconciliations.
“Revvity delivered a strong second quarter, with results above our expectations and encouraging signs of increased demand across our customer base,” said Prahlad Singh, president and chief executive officer of Revvity. “As we enter the second half of the year, given the clear momentum in our end markets, we are utilizing a portion of recently received tariff refunds to increase investments across the business, capitalize on emerging opportunities, and support future growth.”
Financial Overview by Reporting Segment
Life Sciences
- Second quarter 2026 revenue was $359 million, as compared to $366 million in the same period a year ago. Pro forma revenue decreased 2% and pro forma organic revenue decreased 3% as compared to the same period a year ago.
- Second quarter 2026 adjusted operating income was $112 million, as compared to $115 million in the same period a year ago. Adjusted operating profit margin was 31.1% as a percentage of revenue, as compared to 31.6% in the same period a year ago.
Diagnostics
- Second quarter 2026 revenue was $371 million, as compared to $354 million in the same period a year ago. Pro forma revenue increased 12% and pro forma organic revenue increased 11% as compared to the same period a year ago.
- Second quarter 2026 adjusted operating income was $113 million, as compared to $89 million in the same period a year ago. Adjusted operating profit margin was 30.4% as a percentage of revenue, as compared to 25.2% in the same period a year ago.
Full Year 2026 Guidance
For the full year 2026, on a pro forma basis, the Company forecasts total revenue of $2.83-$2.86 billion, pro forma organic revenue growth of 4-5%, and pro forma adjusted earnings per share of $5.30-$5.40.
Guidance for the full year 2026 for pro forma organic revenue growth and pro forma adjusted EPS is provided on a non-GAAP basis and cannot be reconciled to the closest GAAP measures without unreasonable effort due to the unpredictability of the amounts and timing of events affecting the items the Company excludes from these non-GAAP measures. The timing and amounts of such events and items could be material to the Company’s results prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Webcast Information
The Company will discuss its second quarter 2026 results and its outlook for business trends during a webcast on August 4, 2026, at 7:30 a.m. Eastern Time. A live audio webcast and presentation will be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website, ir.revvity.com.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this earnings announcement also contains non-GAAP financial measures. The reasons that we use these measures, a reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, and other information relating to these measures are included below following our GAAP financial statements.
Factors Affecting Future Performance
This press release contains “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements relating to estimates and projections of future earnings per share, cash flow and revenue growth and other financial results, developments relating to our customers and end-markets, and plans concerning business development opportunities, acquisitions and divestitures. Words such as “believes”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “plans”, “expects”, “estimates”, “projects”, “forecasts”, “will” and similar expressions, and references to guidance, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on management's current assumptions and expectations and no assurances can be given that our assumptions or expectations will prove to be correct. A number of important risk factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results described, implied or projected in any forward-looking statements. These factors include, without limitation: (1) markets into which we sell our products declining or not growing as anticipated; (2) fluctuations in the global economic and political environments, including as the result of recently implemented and recently threatened tariff increases; (3) our failure to introduce new products in a timely manner; (4) our ability to execute acquisitions and divestitures, license technologies, or to successfully integrate acquired businesses or licensed technologies into our existing businesses or to make them profitable; (5) our ability to compete effectively; (6) fluctuation in our quarterly operating results and our ability to adjust our operations to address unexpected changes; (7) significant disruption in third-party package delivery and import/export services or significant increases in prices for those services; (8) disruptions in the supply of raw materials and supplies; (9) our ability to retain key personnel; (10) significant disruption in our information technology systems, or cybercrime; (11) uncertainties related to the development and use of AI in our product offerings and internal operations; (12) our ability to realize the full value of our intangible assets; (13) our failure to adequately protect our intellectual property; (14) the loss of any of our licenses or licensed rights; (15) the manufacture and sale of products exposing us to product liability claims; (16) our failure to maintain compliance with applicable government regulations; (17) our failure to comply with data privacy and information security laws and regulations; (18) regulatory changes; (19) our failure to comply with healthcare industry regulations; (20) economic, political and other risks associated with foreign operations; (21) our ability to obtain future financing; (22) restrictions in our credit agreements; (23) significant fluctuations in our stock price; (24) reduction or elimination of dividends on our common stock; and (25) other factors which we describe under the caption “Risk Factors” in our most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We disclaim any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this press release.
About Revvity
At Revvity, “impossible” is inspiration, and “can’t be done” is a call to action. Revvity provides health science solutions, technologies, expertise and services that deliver complete workflows from discovery to development, and diagnosis to cure. Revvity is revolutionizing what’s possible in healthcare, with specialized focus areas in translational multi-omics technologies, biomarker identification, imaging, prediction, screening, detection and diagnosis, informatics and more.
With 2025 revenue of $2.9 billion and approximately 11,000 employees, Revvity serves customers across pharmaceutical and biotech, diagnostic labs, academia and governments. It is part of the S&P 500 index and has customers in more than 160 countries.
Stay updated by following our Newsroom, LinkedIn, X, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.
Revvity, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS
Three Months Ended July 5, 2026
Three Months Ended June 29, 2025
(In thousands, except per share data)
As Reported
Pro Forma
As Reported
Pro Forma
Revenue
$
729,688
$
711,109
$
720,284
$
680,547
Cost of revenue
312,822
302,876
327,728
306,814
Selling, general and administrative expenses
278,576
265,739
248,526
235,812
Research and development expenses
48,974
48,798
53,270
53,270
Operating income from continuing operations
89,316
93,696
90,760
84,651
Interest income
(5,259
)
(5,242
)
(8,345
)
(8,327
)
Interest expense
22,990
22,990
22,937
22,937
Change in fair value of investments
5,251
5,251
1,955
1,955
Other expense, net
2,803
4,003
5,563
4,868
Income from continuing operations, before income taxes
63,531
66,694
68,650
63,218
Provision for income taxes
10,050
8,214
13,428
6,754
Income from continuing operations
53,481
58,480
55,222
56,464
Loss from discontinued operations
(1,661
)
(1,661
)
(1,274
)
(1,274
)
Net income
$
51,820
$
56,819
$
53,948
$
55,190
Diluted earnings per share:
Income from continuing operations
$
0.48
$
0.52
$
0.47
$
0.48
Loss from discontinued operations
(0.01
)
(0.01
)
(0.01
)
(0.01
)
Net income
$
0.47
$
0.51
$
0.46
$
0.47
Weighted average diluted shares of common stock outstanding
111,629
111,629
117,538
117,538
ABOVE PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE WITH GAAP
Additional supplemental information(1):
(per share, continuing operations)
Three Months Ended July 5, 2026
Three Months Ended June 29, 2025
As Reported
Pro Forma
As Reported
Pro Forma
GAAP EPS from continuing operations
$
0.48
$
0.52
$
0.47
$
0.48
Amortization of intangible assets
0.76
0.70
0.73
0.68
Purchase accounting adjustments
0.02
0.02
0.02
0.02
Acquisition and divestiture-related costs
—
—
0.01
0.01
Transformation costs
(0.01
)
(0.01
)
—
—
Change in fair value of investments
0.05
0.05
0.02
0.02
Significant litigation matters and settlements
—
—
0.01
0.01
Restructuring and other
0.32
0.32
0.10
0.10
Tax on above items
(0.21
)
(0.19
)
(0.16
)
(0.16
)
Adjusted EPS from continuing operations
$
1.41
$
1.41
$
1.18
$
1.15
(1) amounts may not sum due to rounding
Revvity, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS
Six Months Ended July 5, 2026
Six Months Ended June 29, 2025
(In thousands, except per share data)
As Reported
Pro Forma
As Reported
Pro Forma
Revenue
$
1,440,806
$
1,398,021
$
1,385,046
$
1,309,245
Cost of revenue
636,285
612,042
616,944
578,190
Selling, general and administrative expenses
532,458
505,515
498,245
507,149
Research and development expenses
106,861
106,684
106,867
106,867
Operating income from continuing operations
165,202
173,780
162,990
117,039
Interest income
(11,563
)
(11,535
)
(18,426
)
(18,395
)
Interest expense
47,708
47,708
45,901
45,901
Change in fair value of investments
9,455
9,455
(1,118
)
(1,118
)
Other expense, net
6,079
6,567
15,601
14,296
Income from continuing operations, before income taxes
113,523
121,585
121,032
76,355
Provision for income taxes
19,149
17,814
24,141
23,664
Income from continuing operations
94,374
103,771
96,891
52,691
Loss from discontinued operations
(1,836
)
(1,836
)
(706
)
(706
)
Net income
$
92,538
$
101,935
$
96,185
$
51,985
Diluted earnings per share:
Income from continuing operations
$
0.84
$
0.93
$
0.82
$
0.44
Loss from discontinued operations
(0.02
)
(0.02
)
(0.01
)
(0.01
)
Net income
$
0.82
$
0.91
$
0.81
$
0.43
Weighted average diluted shares of common stock outstanding
111,746
111,746
118,882
118,882
ABOVE PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE WITH GAAP
Additional supplemental information(1):
(per share, continuing operations)
Six Months Ended July 5, 2026
Six Months Ended June 29, 2025
As Reported
Pro Forma
As Reported
Pro Forma
GAAP EPS from continuing operations
$
0.84
$
0.93
$
0.82
$
0.44
Amortization of intangible assets
1.52
1.41
1.41
1.32
Purchase accounting adjustments
0.02
0.02
0.02
0.02
Acquisition and divestiture-related costs
0.01
0.01
0.03
0.03
Change in fair value of investments
0.08
0.08
(0.01
)
(0.01
)
Loss from probable dispositions
—
—
—
0.29
Significant litigation matters and settlements
—
—
0.10
0.10
Significant environmental matters
—
—
(0.01
)
(0.01
)
Disposition of businesses and assets, net
(0.05
)
(0.05
)
—
—
Mark to market on postretirement benefits
(0.02
)
(0.02
)
0.04
0.04
Restructuring and other
0.41
0.40
0.12
0.12
Tax on above items
(0.36
)
(0.34
)
(0.32
)
(0.23
)
Adjusted EPS from continuing operations
$
2.47
$
2.45
$
2.19
$
2.11
(1) amounts may not sum due to rounding
Revvity, Inc. and Subsidiaries
REVENUE AND OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)
Three Months Ended July 5, 2026
Three Months Ended June 29, 2025
(In thousands, except percentages)
As Reported
Pro Forma
As Reported
Pro Forma
Revenue and adjusted operating income
Revenue
$
729,688
$
711,109
$
720,284
$
680,547
Operating income from continuing operations
$
89,316
$
93,696
$
90,760
$
84,651
OP%
12.2
%
13.2
%
12.6
%
12.4
%
Amortization of intangible assets
84,871
78,383
85,289
79,903
Purchase accounting adjustments
1,866
1,866
2,178
2,178
Acquisition and divestiture-related costs
105
39
1,248
1,248
Transformation costs
(736
)
(736
)
—
—
Significant litigation matters and settlements
79
79
1,124
1,124
Restructuring and other
35,508
35,199
11,203
11,203
Adjusted operating income
$
211,009
$
208,526
$
191,802
$
180,307
OP%
28.9
%
29.3
%
26.6
%
26.5
%
Three Months Ended
July 5,
2026
June 29,
2025
(In thousands, except percentages)
Segment revenue:
Life Sciences
$
358,699
$
365,898
Diagnostics
370,989
354,386
Segment revenue
729,688
720,284
Segment operating income:
Life Sciences
$
111,534
$
115,469
31.1
%
31.6
%
Diagnostics
112,866
89,422
30.4
%
25.2
%
Segment operating income
224,400
204,891
Corporate
(13,391
)
(13,089
)
Adjusted operating income
211,009
191,802
Amortization of intangible assets
(84,871
)
(85,289
)
Purchase accounting adjustments
(1,866
)
(2,178
)
Acquisition and divestiture-related costs
(105
)
(1,248
)
Transformation costs
736
—
Significant litigation matters and settlements
(79
)
(1,124
)
Restructuring and other
(35,508
)
(11,203
)
Reported operating income from continuing operations
$
89,316
$
90,760
REVENUE AND REPORTED OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE WITH GAAP
Revvity, Inc. and Subsidiaries
REVENUE AND OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)
Six Months Ended July 5, 2026
Six Months Ended June 29, 2025
(In thousands, except percentages)
As Reported
Pro Forma
As Reported
Pro Forma
Revenue and adjusted operating income
Revenue
$
1,440,806
$
1,398,021
$
1,385,046
$
1,309,245
Operating income from continuing operations
165,202
173,780
162,990
117,039
OP%
11.5
%
12.4
%
11.8
%
8.9
%
Amortization of intangible assets
169,952
157,092
167,989
157,246
Purchase accounting adjustments
2,007
2,007
2,001
2,001
Acquisition and divestiture-related costs
387
324
3,789
3,789
Disposition of businesses and assets, net
(5,074
)
(5,074
)
—
—
Transformation costs
58
58
—
—
Loss from probable dispositions
—
—
—
34,243
Significant litigation matters and settlements
148
148
11,710
11,710
Significant environmental matters
—
—
(1,208
)
(1,208
)
Restructuring and other
46,183
45,197
14,442
14,442
Adjusted operating income
$
378,863
$
373,532
$
361,713
$
339,262
OP%
26.3
%
26.7
%
26.1
%
25.9
%
Six Months Ended
July 5,
2026
June 29,
2025
(In thousands, except percentages)
Segment revenue:
Life Sciences
$
720,544
$
706,293
Diagnostics
720,262
678,753
Segment revenue
1,440,806
1,385,046
Segment operating income:
Life Sciences
$
215,513
$
221,180
29.9
%
31.3
%
Diagnostics
188,988
163,437
26.2
%
24.1
%
Segment operating income
404,501
384,617
Corporate
(25,638
)
(22,904
)
Adjusted operating income
378,863
361,713
Amortization of intangible assets
(169,952
)
(167,989
)
Purchase accounting adjustments
(2,007
)
(2,001
)
Acquisition and divestiture-related costs
(387
)
(3,789
)
Disposition of businesses and assets, net
5,074
—
Transformation costs
(58
)
—
Significant litigation matters and settlements
(148
)
(11,710
)
Significant environmental matters
—
1,208
Restructuring and other
(46,183
)
(14,442
)
Reported operating income from continuing operations
$
165,202
$
162,990
REVENUE AND REPORTED OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE WITH GAAP
Revvity, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
July 5,
2026
December 28,
2025
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
1,022,943
$
919,860
Accounts receivable, net
709,175
744,671
Inventories, net
378,502
379,497
Other current assets
187,101
195,719
Total current assets
2,297,721
2,239,747
Property, plant and equipment, net
456,251
479,249
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
150,945
165,439
Intangible assets, net
2,224,001
2,347,003
Goodwill
6,607,802
6,613,493
Other assets, net
309,114
323,480
Total assets
$
12,045,834
$
12,168,411
Current liabilities:
Current portion of long-term debt
$
572,156
$
588,828
Accounts payable
165,740
185,464
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
538,461
556,954
Total current liabilities
1,276,357
1,331,246
Long-term debt
2,633,094
2,631,236
Long-term liabilities
771,359
807,461
Operating lease liabilities
136,266
148,108
Total liabilities
4,817,076
4,918,051
Total stockholders' equity
7,228,758
7,250,360
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
12,045,834
$
12,168,411
PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE WITH GAAP
Revvity, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
(In thousands)
July 5,
2026
June 29,
2025
July 5,
2026
June 29,
2025
Operating activities:
Net income
$
51,820
$
53,948
$
92,538
$
96,185
Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
1,661
1,274
1,836
706
Income from continuing operations
53,481
55,222
94,374
96,891
Adjustments to reconcile income from continuing operations to net cash provided by continuing operations:
Stock-based compensation
10,731
10,133
19,446
17,864
Restructuring and other
35,508
11,203
46,183
14,442
Depreciation and amortization
102,039
102,778
207,095
200,200
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
1,626
459
1,527
(166
)
Amortization of deferred debt financing costs and
accretion of discounts
1,301
1,218
2,440
2,320
Change in fair value of investments
5,251
1,955
9,455
(1,118
)
Unrealized foreign exchange loss
86
206
186
140
Gains on disposition of businesses and assets, net
—
—
(5,074
)
—
Changes in assets and liabilities which (used) provided cash:
Accounts receivable, net
(17,631
)
(40,041
)
43,916
(21,901
)
Inventories, net
8,060
11,128
(4,778
)
5,642
Accounts payable
(4,320
)
(5,576
)
(18,064
)
3,278
Accrued expenses and other
(4,189
)
(14,367
)
(78,876
)
(49,177
)
Net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations
191,943
134,318
317,830
268,415
Net cash used in operating activities of discontinued operations
—
—
(10,657
)
(5,942
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
191,943
134,318
307,173
262,473
Investing activities:
Capital expenditures
(11,073
)
(18,868
)
(30,848
)
(34,850
)
Purchases of investments and notes receivables
(2,506
)
—
(3,561
)
—
Proceeds from investments and notes receivables
6,819
—
7,496
—
Proceeds from dispositions of property, plant and equipment
3,036
—
12,039
—
Proceeds from disposition of businesses and assets
—
—
158
229
Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired
219
—
(67,061
)
—
Net cash used in investing activities of continuing operations
(3,505
)
(18,868
)
(81,777
)
(34,621
)
Net cash provided by investing activities of discontinued operations
—
9,375
—
18,750
Net cash used in investing activities
(3,505
)
(9,493
)
(81,777
)
(15,871
)
Financing Activities:
Payments of debt financing costs
—
(72
)
—
(2,474
)
Payments on other credit facilities
—
(53
)
—
(103
)
Payments for acquisition-related contingent consideration
(350
)
(161
)
(350
)
(1,978
)
Proceeds from issuance of common stock under stock plans
996
—
6,437
2,632
Purchases of common stock
(15,992
)
(293,907
)
(102,488
)
(447,501
)
Dividends paid
(7,814
)
(8,282
)
(15,654
)
(16,715
)
Net cash used in financing activities
(23,160
)
(302,475
)
(112,055
)
(466,139
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
(2,563
)
31,953
(10,190
)
48,075
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
162,715
(145,697
)
103,151
(171,462
)
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period
861,466
1,138,687
921,030
1,164,452
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period
$
1,024,181
$
992,990
$
1,024,181
$
992,990
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within the condensed consolidated balance sheets that sum to the total shown in the consolidated statements of cash flows:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
1,022,943
$
991,849
$
1,022,943
$
991,849
Restricted cash included in other current assets
713
1,141
713
1,141
Restricted cash included in other assets
525
—
525
—
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
$
1,024,181
$
992,990
$
1,024,181
$
992,990
PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE WITH GAAP
Contacts
Investor Relations:
Steve Willoughby
steve.willoughby@revvity.com
Media Relations:
Chet Murray
(781) 462-5126
chet.murray@revvity.com
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