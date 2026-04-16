Resverlogix Corp. Announces Filing of Annual Filings and Revocation of MCTO

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 16, 2026) - Resverlogix Corp. (TSX: RVX) ("Resverlogix" or the "Company") announces the revocation, effective April 15, 2026, of a management cease trade order ("MCTO") issued by the Alberta Securities Commission (the "ASC") on April 1, 2026 at the request of the Company.The Company filed its audited financial statements, management's discussion & analysis, certifications of annual filings, and annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2025 on April 10, 2026.The MCTO applied only to the Company's Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer and did not restrict trading by the general investing public.The Company confirms it is current with its disclosure obligations and anticipates complying with upcoming filing deadlines.Founded in 2001, Resverlogix is a Calgary based late-stage biotechnology company, and a world leader in epigenetics, with the goal of developing first-in-class therapies for the benefit of patients with chronic disease.Resverlogix is developing a new class of epigenetic therapies designed to regulate the expression of disease-causing genes. We aim to improve patients' lives by restoring biological functions - altered by serious illnesses such as cardiovascular disease - back to a healthier state.The Company's clinical program is focused on evaluating the lead epigenetic candidate apabetalone for the treatment of cardiovascular disease, associated comorbidities, and post COVID-19 conditions.Resverlogix common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RVX).Follow us on:Investor RelationsEmail:Phone: 403-254-9252To view the source version of this press release, please visit