RESTEM to Present Company Overview in Biotech Showcase 2026

MIAMI, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RESTEM – a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops off-the-shelf, next-generation cell therapies designed to modulate the immune system, today announced its participation in Biotech Showcase 2026, to be held on January 12-14, 2026, in San Francisco, California.

Andres Isaias, Chief Executive Officer of RESTEM, will provide presentation on the latest research and development initiatives on the company’s cell therapeutics programs.

Biotech Showcase 2026 Presentation Details:

Date: Monday, January 12, 2026

Time: 10:30 am PST

Location: Hilton San Francisco - Union Square

Track: Franciscan C (Ballroom Level)

The presentation will also be webcast live and can be accessed here or from Corporate Presentation section of the company's website at www.restem.com. The webcast will be archived and available for replay after the call via the RESTEM website.

Company’s management will be available for one-on-one meetings with registered investors and potential partners through the PartneringOne portal of the event here. To learn more about the event, please visit https://informaconnect.com/biotech-showcase.

About RESTEM

RESTEM is a leading clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing off-the-shelf, next-generation cell therapies for autoimmune, inflammatory, and age-related diseases. Leveraging proprietary products, deep clinical expertise, and advanced manufacturing capabilities, RESTEM is advancing two potentially transformative programs, Restem-L, our umbilical cord lining progenitor cells (UMPCs) therapy for autoimmune diseases, and activated natural killer cell (aNK) therapeutics targeting senescence and age-associated disorders. Our therapies are designed to reprogram the immune system rather than focusing solely on symptom management, offering patients with limited options the potential to address underlying disease mechanisms. RESTEM is headquartered in Miami, Florida. For more information, please visit www.restem.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

Investor Contact

Daniel Ferry

LifeSci Advisors

+1.617.430.7576

daniel@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Contact

Nelson Cabatuan

Restem Group, Inc.

+1.800.490.0924

ncabatuan@restem.com