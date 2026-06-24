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Press Releases

RESTEM to Present at H.C. Wainwright 4th Annual Cell Therapy Virtual Conference

June 24, 2026 | 
1 min read

MIAMI, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RESTEM – a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops off-the-shelf, next-generation cell therapies designed to modulate the immune system, today announced that CEO, Andres Isaias, will participate in the H.C. Wainwright 4th Annual Cell Therapy Virtual Conference, taking place June 30 – July 1, 2026.

Presentation Details: 
  
Date and Time: Tuesday, June 30, 2026
  
Format:Corporate presentation and one-on-one meetings
  
Webcast:Click here, available on June 30 at 11:00 AM
  
Registration:Click here
  

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors section of RESTEM's website at www.restem.com. An archived replay will be available for approximately 30 days following the event.

About RESTEM

RESTEM is a leading clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing off-the-shelf, next-generation cell therapies for autoimmune, inflammatory, and age-related diseases. Leveraging proprietary products, deep clinical expertise, and advanced manufacturing capabilities, RESTEM is advancing two potentially transformative programs, Restem-L, our umbilical cord lining progenitor cells (UMPCs) therapy for autoimmune diseases, and activated natural killer cell (aNK) therapeutics targeting senescence and age-associated disorders.  Our therapies are designed to reprogram the immune system rather than focusing solely on symptom management, offering patients with limited options the potential to address underlying disease mechanisms. RESTEM is headquartered in Miami, Florida. For more information, please visit www.restem.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

Investor Contact

Daniel Ferry
LifeSci Advisors
+1.617.430.7576
daniel@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Contact

Nelson Cabatuan
Restem Group, Inc.
+1.800.490.0924
ncabatuan@restem.com


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